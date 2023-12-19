West Ham manager David Moyes has put his personal employees into action as the club eye a "strong" star to potentially replace Nayef Aguerd.

West Ham chiefs eye new defenders in January

The Hammers currently have a few players mid-way through the final year of their contracts, a list including the likes of Aaron Cresswell and Ben Johnson.

Both full-backs look likely to depart in 2024, with West Ham said to be interested in replacements for the outgoing duo. Southampton star Kyle Walker-Peters is a target for Moyes and co as one option, as the club also look to sign alternatives to Vladimir Coufal and Emerson Palmieri.

Meanwhile, there are some suggestions West Ham could also move for a centre-back ahead of what looks to be a busy January transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano is one of many media sources tipping the east Londoners to be one of the more active sides next month.

“I expect West Ham to be busy in January as they’re looking at opportunities around," said Romano to Caught Offside.

"Though it’s still too early to say anything about specific names. Nothing is advanced, but the owners and directors are working on it.”

While Romano suggests it's still too early to mention names, that hasn't stopped the rumour mill from churning, and a new report has claimed that West Ham have their eyes on Stuttgart defender Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Moyes puts West Ham employees into action over Zagadou

According to an update by journalist Alan Nixon, writing on his personal Patreon, West Ham could replace Aguerd with Zagadou and Moyes has put his personal "spies" to work on analysing him.

“West Ham are checking on Stuttgart’s French defender Dan-Axel Zagadou – and could move out Nayef Aguerd,” Nixon claims on his Patreon page (via Hammers News).

“Hammers boss David Moyes has spent his spies to look at the 6ft 6in centre half in case Aguerd leaves in the window.

“Lyon are keen on a loan to buy deal and that would happen if Moyes found a replacement in time. Zagadou was on the West Ham watch list a year ago when he was with Borussia Dortmund and is back on.”

Zagadou's last five matches for Stuttgart WhoScored rating Bochum 7.97/10 RB Leipzig 6.23/10 Freiburg 7.44/10 Mainz 05 7.52/10 Darmstadt 6.75/10

The 24-year-old has made 15 Bundesliga appearances so far this season as a mainstay of Stuttgart's backline, with his former manager at Borussia Dortmund Marco Rose once seriously praising Zagadou's potential.

“I would very much welcome it if Daxo decides to stay on at Borussia Dortmund," said Rose in 2021.

"He is a young, excellent central defender with very good ability. He is physically strong, has a lot of speed, has a good left foot. First and foremost, I hope that he stays healthy. I see him as a very important part of our team.”