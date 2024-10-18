Oliver Glasner finds himself battling to save his job at Crystal Palace and now a "special" manager has reportedly showed an interest in replacing him at Selhurst Park.

Glasner under pressure at Crystal Palace

At the end of last season, it was hard to imagine Glasner finding himself under so much pressure this early in the new campaign, given the form his side were in. The Eagles were flying in the final months of 2023/24, thumping the likes of West Ham, Manchester United and Aston Villa, and many expected them to kick on again this season, despite losing the likes of Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen to Bayern Munich and Fulham respectively.

Instead, Palace have endured a miserable run of form, not yet winning any of their opening seven Premier League games in 2024/25 and finding themselves sitting 18th in the table and in the relegation zone. For that reason, there is plenty of unrest at Selhurst Park, with some feeling a change in manager could be needed.

Glasner has gone from complete security to facing pressure in no time at all, and he knows the importance of a positive result away to Nottingham Forest on Monday night. A defeat at the City Ground could even spell the end for him at Palace, at which point the search for a new manager would intensify.

"Special" manager eyeing Crystal Palace job

According to a new report from TEAMtalk, David Moyes is interested in taking the Crystal Palace job if Glasner is relieved of his duties, with the Scot throwing his name into the mix. It is stated that the current boss is safe for the time being, though, adding that Moyes "is interested in the Palace role but figureheads at the club have doubts he would be able to take the team forward in the way Glasner can".

The 4-2-3-1-playing Moyes would certainly feel like a dependable appointment by Palace if Glasner was sacked soon, possessing so much experience throughout his managerial career. The 61-year-old only left West Ham at the end of last season, during which time he won the UEFA Europa Conference League, and Jamie Carragher praised the job he did at the London Stadium.

"To win a European trophy i think is pretty special and he deserved that for his managerial career not just what he done at West Ham. He's been a top Premier League manager. I think he will be back in the Premier League soon enough, soon enough next season or the year after because he knows how to basically navigate a Premier League season."

Moyes' detractors will say that he isn't a modern manager with fresh tactical ideas, however, as the update alludes to, so hiring him could feel more like a short-term plan to get Palace out of danger, rather than a long-term project.

David Moyes' managerial career Matches Points per game West Ham 230 1.53 West Ham 31 1.19 Sunderland 43 0.72 Real Sociedad 42 1.21 Man Utd 51 1.73 Everton 518 1.54 Preston North End 211 1.72

Needs must, though, and if Glasner can't get the Eagles out of the mire, the former Everton and Manchester United boss could do an excellent job in south London. The fact that he has beaten Palace 10 times in 18 matches in the past shows what he is capable of.