Everton managerial candidate David Moyes is keen on the idea of replacing Sean Dyche as manager, according to a former scout who worked with the Scot.

Dyche still under pressure at Everton

There is no doubt that the pressure on Dyche has eased to an extent in the last couple of matches, with the Blues picking up four points from their last two Premier League matches.

Having won 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace last weekend, they drew 0-0 with Newcastle United at Goodison Park on Saturday evening, with former Everton man Anthony Gordon missing a penalty.

Despite this, Dyche will know that further improvements are still needed, in order for his job to feel far safer, and there are a host of names who have been mentioned as potential successors to the Englishman.

Jose Mourinho has emerged as an audacious target, with Dan Friedkin reportedly holding internal talks about a move for the legendary Portuguese boss, while West Brom manager Carlos Corberan has also been touted as a possibility, should he be willing to leave the Baggies midway through the season. Moyes is another who has been linked with a move, and an update has emerged over a potential return.

Moyes keen on sealing Everton return

Speaking to Football Insider, former Manchester United, Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham scout Mick Brown, who they describe as an ally of the manager, claimed that Moyes would be interested in taking the Everton job if Dyche was sacked, having worked with the Scot at the Hammers.

"I know he lives at St Anne’s [in Liverpool]. So, he’s right on the doorstep if they wanted to call him for something like that. He would definitely be a suitable candidate for that job. He knows the club, he’s got a good track record there, he’s as honest as the day is long and he has a good relationship with the fans. Yeah, he’d be interested in taking that job. Very much so.

"On top of that, where would Everton go to get somebody better than him? You’re entering the world of having to pay compensation for somebody, which the club would prefer to avoid in their situation. You know what Moysey is. There’s no secret there. It’ll be up to the club, but he’ll definitely be on the list."

Moyes' return to Everton could be met with a mix of positivity and negativity, with the 61-year-old doing a superb job in his first stint there, even finishing fourth in the Premier League in the 2004/05 season.

That being said, the 4-2-3-1-playing boss is now an older figure, during a time when younger managers are coming through with fresher tactical ideas, such as Fabian Hurzeler at Brighton. A chunk of the fanbase may rather see a boss of that ilk come in, especially as the football under Dyche hasn't exactly been expansive, taking the club into a more forward-thinking future.

David Moyes' managerial career Matches Points per game West Ham 230 1.53 West Ham 31 1.19 Sunderland 43 0.72 Real Sociedad 42 1.21 Man Utd 51 1.73 Everton 518 1.54 Preston North End 211 1.72

Moyes is hugely experienced, though, and only recently won the UEFA Europa Conference League with West Ham, so he has done enough to suggest that he remains an excellent manager who could steer Everton well clear of the relegation zone.