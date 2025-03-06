A new, exciting dawn is slowly on the horizon on Merseyside as David Moyes' Everton prepare to walk away from their beloved home of Goodison Park at the end of the season for a bumper new home on Bramley-Moor Dock.

There were fears under Sean Dyche that Bramley-Moore's first campaign with supporters inside the new modern stadium would have Championship football disastrously on the menu, but the return of Moyes has thankfully boosted the once downtrodden troops who now no longer hold those worries.