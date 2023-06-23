West Ham United target Habib Diallo could be an upgrade on current first-choice forward Michail Antonio as David Moyes looks to strengthen his squad following their Europa League Conference triumph.

West Ham latest transfer news - Habib Diallo identified

With a return to the Europa League waiting for them next season, the Hammers have been busy looking at ways to strengthen their side across the pitch.

Talisman Declan Rice's likely departure still looms, and the east Londoners will have a huge hole to fill once the skipper does leave, so they've been targeting several noticeable names already this summer.

Recently-relegated James Ward-Prowse is a talent the Hammers are interested in, and they could potentially use any money generated on the back of a Rice sale to fund the move.

Moyes' side have also been linked to Juventus' Denis Zakaria, with Fabrizio Romano revealing they'd enquired about a possible deal, with the midfielder reportedly not wanted at the Italian side.

Midfield isn't the only area West Ham are keen to strengthen, though, with L'Equipe now revealing their interest in Senegalese striker Diallo, but they are among several other clubs currently weighing up a move for the 28-year-old, including top-flight rivals Newcastle United and Burnley.

What would Hamid Diallo bring to West Ham United?

There's no sugarcoating West Ham's woes in front of goal last season.

With just 42 league goals, they were outscored by two of the three relegated sides, Leeds United (48) and Leicester City (51). The club's top scorers last year were Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma, with just six goals apiece.

The lack of firepower was largely responsible for their struggles in the Premier League, and with a Europa League campaign awaiting them next season, it's a problem they're going to have to fix if they want to have any level of success in the competition.

Bringing in Diallo, who has been hailed as a "complete striker" and "one of the best" in France by former Senegal international Kader Mangane, could be the perfect remedy for that, though, with the 28-year-old already proving himself as a natural, prolific goalscorer in Ligue 1 last season.

With 20 goals for Strasbourg last season, Diallo is the firepower that the Hammers need if they're to significantly strengthen their forward line and even provide an upgrade on Antonio.

While he's had a fine tenure with the Hammers and was vital in their Europa League Conference success last season, with seven goals in the tournament, over the course of his eight-year stint at West Ham, Antonio has never managed to score more than 14 goals in all competitions.

In fact, this last season was actually his most prolific for the club with 14 goals in all competitions, but just five of those came in the Premier League and at 33 years of age.

Having heavily relied on his pace in the past, it's fair to assume that the former Nottingham Forest ace won't be able to replicate the goal-scoring form he displayed in Europe last season for much longer.

Diallo's regular availability also provides an upgrade on Antonio, who has struggled to stay fit in the past.

The Strasbourg forward played in all but one league game last year, offering a consistent level of health that West Ham would benefit from, thus making him a viable and suitable frontline upgrade this off-season.