Arsenal had an "opportunity" to potentially sign an "underrated" striker for Mikel Arteta near the end of January, according to reliable journalist David Ornstein.

Arsenal fail in pursuit of new striker as transfer window ends

Gabriel Jesus is set to miss the rest of 2024/2025 after rupturing his ACL, while goalscoring winger Bukayo Saka won't be back until next month.

This made bringing in a world-class, prolific new marksman arguably imperative for the Premier League title chasers, but Arteta's side couldn't quite manage to land on their desired option, in what is viewed as a real disappointment.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Leicester City (away) February 15th West Ham (home) February 22nd Nottingham Forest (away) February 26th Man United (away) March 9th Chelsea (home) March 16th

Arsenal take on Newcastle United in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle United, looking to overturn a two-goal deficit at St. James' Park, but they'll be taking on Eddie Howe's side without that extra injection of attacking quality.

The Gunners, as widely reported, did make a late bid for Ollie Watkins. However, after Jhon Duran sealed a last-gasp move from Aston Villa to Al-Nassr in a big-money move, it was always unlikely that Unai Emery's side would sanction his departure afterwards.