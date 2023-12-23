A massive update has emerged regarding 777 Partners and their proposed takeover of Everton Football Club, courtesy of reliable journalist David Ornstein.

Everton takeover news

This has been an extremely testing season for the Blues to date, with so much happening at the club that it has almost felt more like a soap opera. On the pitch, Everton have shown real heart, reacting superbly to the ten-point deduction that has come their way in the Premier League and pulling themselves out of the relegation zone.

There has also been the constant talk of the takeover at Goodison Park, with 777 Partners emerging as the resounding frontrunners to become majority shareholders, bringing an end to Farhad Moshiri's tumultuous reign in the process.

It hasn't been plain sailing, however, with doubts surrounding the credentials of 777 Partners and concerns that they may not be the right investors, ahead of a move to Everton's new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium in 2025.

Supporters are desperate for the takeover to go through in order to end the Moshiri era and start afresh, and they will be buoyed by a crucial update that has now emerged regarding the situation.

According to Ornstein on X, 777 Partners have edged closer to buying Everton, having received Financial Conduct Authority approval.

"777 Partners move a step closer to Everton takeover after receiving Financial Conduct Authority approval. FCA was among various checks 777 needed to pass. Proposed deal remains subject to crucial Premier League (+ FA) clearance."

In his report for The Athletic, Ornstein does explain that "there remains several significant hurdles to overcome before any takeover can be completed, however, with a decision not expected to be made before January."

This is largely excellent news for Everton, considering what a significant step in the right direction it is, showing that 777 Partners do look like the right people moving forward.

Granted, an actual agreement isn't necessarily too close, as Ornstein alludes to, but it does suggest that it is going to happen in the not-too-distant future.

Seeing a takeover happen would bring so many positives to Everton as a club - not least because Moshiri has become an increasingly unpopular owner, with protests staged the longer his tenure has gone on amid millions being spent, an FFP breach and no major trophies.

A feel-good factor would return with him no longer involved, and the hope is that the Toffees would also be in a stronger financial position to make new signings.

It is, of course, vital that 777 Partners are the absolute best investors to come in, but this update is a big tick for them and their credentials, and the hope is that the takeover now goes through smoothly without any more bumps in the road.

Everton are impressing under Sean Dyche as it is, not allowing the situation to affect them too much, but they could excel even more without this noise going on around them.