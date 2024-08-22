Everton are ready to make late moves this summer and are exploring the chance to take a defender on loan before the transfer deadline on August 30th, it has emerged.

Everton hammered in opening game

Having narrowly avoided relegation last season despite two points deductions, the 2024/25 Premier League campaign started in the worst possible fashion for Sean Dyche's side.

Hosting Brighton at Goodison Park, they were thrashed 3-0 while Ashley Young made unwanted history as he became the oldest ever player to be sent off in a Premier League game.

It means that after just one game, they have already conceded 6% of the number of goals that they shipped last season (51). With their problem last season being finding the back of the net (they scored just 40 goals in 38 games), if they begin shipping goals more regularly, they will be a prime candidate to be relegated come the end of the season.

"It was a horrible game as a manager," said Dyche after the loss. "When you are doing everything you ask and then concede a pretty soft goal from our point of view - a soft pass, they counter and we are 1-0 down against the run of play.

"We then concede from a poor decision from a pass and then get someone sent off and the whole feeling changes."

But with Young now suspended and all of James Garner, Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson on the treatment table at Goodison Park, they arguably need reinforcements.

Everton in talks over Trippier loan move

Now, they have been linked with a late move to sign Kieran Trippier this summer. The defender was an unused substitute on the opening weekend, with Tino Livramento named as Eddie Howe's first-choice right-back against Southampton.

Down to the final two years of his £120,000-a-week deal on Tyneside, he has been backed to move on for much of the summer. But now, it could only be on loan. That is according to reliable reporter David Ornstein, who reveals that the Toffees are in talks to reunite him with Dyche, who he played under at Burnley.

Trippier "wants to leave" Newcastle before the window slams shut and Everton "have held initial conversations with Newcastle to express interest in bringing him to Merseyside on loan".

Though he will turn 34 years old this season, Trippier's arrival could be something of a coup given he was linked with a move to Bayern Munich just six months ago, while he is still a full England international.

Kieran Trippier under Sean Dyche Appearances 120 Goals 2 Assists 25 Yellow Cards 9

Former England boss Gareth Southgate has always been a fan of the defender, and singled him out for praise during the most recent European Championship campaign, where he was asked to play on the left in Luke Shaw's absence.

"He’s been an absolute soldier for us. To fill in the way he has, on the wrong side of the pitch, with the injuries he’s had coming into the tournament, is exceptional."

Though another veteran, he could be just what Dyche needs to bolster his backline.