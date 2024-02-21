With Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS' investment at Manchester United now confirmed, there will likely be huge changes this summer. Despite a poor start to the season, one man has already caught the eye of the new owners.

Things on the up at Old Trafford

Whilst sitting in sixth place in the Premier League may be below the levels expected of a club of Man United's stature, things finally appear to have turned a corner after a troubling opening to the season.

The early passages of the campaign saw the Red Devils struggle for consistency in the league and drop out of Europe in embarrassing fashion. This poor start was emblematic of what has been a bleak few years at United. Constant battles between fans and ownership have left the team and management attempting to play both sides, usually with very little success.

Adding insult to injury has been the failure of high-profile signings to hit the ground running. The combined £158million spent on Antony and Jadon Sancho has yielded virtually no return, with the latter now back in Germany and his Brazilian counterpart yet to register a league goal for the Red Devils this season.

Despite this, the horizon appears bright at Old Trafford with six wins from their last seven games in all competitions and marquee signing Rasmus Hojlund scoring seven goals during this period. With Ratcliffe keeping a close eye on the club during the takeover process, it is reported that one individual has already caught the attention of the man now pulling the strings at United.

Ratcliffe impressed by Erik ten Hag

David Ornstein has shared that sources within the new ownership are already heaping praise upon the Red Devils' manager for his work this season. Ratcliffe, whose £1.25billion purchase saw him buy a 27.7% stake in the north west outfit, is eager to implement change at Old Trafford - not least with a new sporting director - but looks set to continue with Erik ten Hag in the dugout.

"My information is that they’re behind Erik ten Hag and they like what they’ve seen in him. And they’re going to build forward with him for the time-being."

Since arriving in England in April 2022, the Dutchman has endured a tough time, working to overcome the negative culture both on and off the pitch that had hampered so many of his predecessors. His first season in charge saw the Red Devils finish third whilst also lifting the EFL Cup, their first silverware in six years.

His tenure at Old Trafford has also seen him scoop three manager of the month honours, racking up just shy of two points per game in the process. With a win percentage of over 60%, the Dutchman boasts a higher figure than any of his predecessors in the post-Ferguson era.

Man United Manager Records Games Managed Wins Win % Erik ten Hag 97 59 60.82 Ralf Rangnick 29 11 37.93 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 168 91 54.17 José Mourinho 144 84 58.33 Louis van Gaal 103 54 52.43 David Moyes 51 27 52.94

Despite having a taste of success in England, ten Hag has always felt under immense pressure from both the fans and ownership. Hopefully, this vote of confidence from Ratcliffe and INEOS will be the boost United need to continue their good form and rise up the table.