Fulham have cemented themselves as contenders for continental qualification under Marco Silva and signings could be on their way at Craven Cottage this summer to bolster his talented squad.

Fulham take break from push for European qualification

FA Cup weekend is nearly here and Marco Silva will be feeling optimistic as his side travel to face Manchester United at Old Trafford with a place in the last eight of the competition at stake.

The long-serving boss has done a remarkable job in establishing the Cottagers as a Premier League force once again, leading the West Londoners to 13th last campaign despite losing Aleksandar Mitrovic in attack.

This campaign, Fulham have emerged as contenders to seal European qualifcation. Sitting five points outside the top four, they have won four in five domestically and wouldn't be a side to count against in the race for European football when evaluating the form of others around them.

Fulham's next five fixtures - all competitions Manchester United (A) FA Cup Brighton & Hove Albion (A) Premier League Tottenham Hotspur (H) Premier League Arsenal (A) Premier League Liverpool (H) Premier League

Conceivably, Shahid Khan would be willing to invest in the playing squad should their aspirations turn into reality between now and the end of the campaign. Recently, AC Milan's Samuel Chukwueze has been profiled as a Fulham replacement for Adama Traore.

Following his burst of form this campaign, the Spain international has interest from several La Liga sides, which could signify the need for a successor during the off-season if he leaves once his contract expires at Craven Cottage.

Following the theme of right-sides stars, Fulham could be set for a new look on that flank following new insight from none other than David Ornstein.

David Ornstein: Fulham have Scottish Premiership star on radar

In a Q & A with subscribers from The Athletic, Ornstein stated Fulham are among Celtic defender Alistair Johnston's admirers as the Cottagers look to firm up their defensive line this summer.

He explained via transcription from Johnston's homeland: "I know Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston is generating attention from clubs in England, with Fulham among his admirers.