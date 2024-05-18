Manchester City are battling one of their Premier League rivals for the signing of an "unbelievable" player this summer, according to reliable journalist David Ornstein.

Man City transfer news

Pep Guardiola's side are on the verge of a fourth straight league title - a sixth in seven years - with victory at home to West Ham on Sunday enough to get them over the line ahead of Arsenal.

Regardless of whether title glory is achieved, City will again be on the lookout for top-quality signings as they aim to continue their dominance and get their hands on the Champions League once again.

In fact, Guardiola could come up against one of his future players this weekend, with West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta continually linked with a move to the Etihad. A switch failed to come to fruition last summer, but he is expected to leave the Hammers this time around.

Bayer Leverkusen have romped to Bundesliga glory under Xabi Alonso, with right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong one of their standout performers. The 23-year-old is another player reportedly wanted by City as they look for a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker.

Man City want "unbelievable" star

Speaking in a Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein claimed that Manchester City are rivalling Liverpool for the signing of Anthony Gordon this summer. However, the Newcastle United ace is expected to remain at St James' Park:

"Liverpool (as with Manchester City and many other clubs) really like Gordon. But they are not expected to pursue the winger because Newcastle have no intention of letting him go.

"Even if that stance became changeable, the potential level of fee it would take to do business would be astronomical. I’m certain Gordon is staying at Newcastle this summer."

Gordon's stock has risen greatly this season following an impressive first year in a Newcastle shirt - one that has seen him score 11 goals and register 10 assists in the Premier League, highlighting his end product.

The £60,000-a-week attacker should not only be a shoo-in to make England's Euro 2024 squad, but also be a strong contender to start for them at the tournament, especially as both Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford have had underwhelming campaigns in their left-sided roles.

Gordon has certainly left an impression on Bruno Guimaraes since joining the Magpies from Everton, with the Brazilian saying earlier this season: "He has been unbelievable, always scoring and giving some assists. He is a lovely guy as well, I am very happy for him and hope he can get some minutes for England. For me to play against him will be massive for both of us and the club as well."

Anthony Gordon's key Premier League stats this season Stat Total Appearances 35 Starts 34 Goals 11 Assists 10 Shots per game 2.3 Key passes per game 1.6 Dribbles per game 1.5

Sadly for City, it looks as though Newcastle will hold firm when it comes to keeping Gordon, but he could have been viewed as a younger upgrade on Grealish, who turns 29 later this year, while also providing competition for Jeremy Doku on the left side.