Newcastle United have submitted their first offer to Crystal Palace for Marc Guehi, and reliable journalist Mark Douglas has delivered an exciting hint on what happens next.

Newcastle eyeing new centre-back

Toulouse centre-back Logan Costa was the latest player to be linked with a summer move to St James' Park this week, with the 23-year-old also believed to be wanted by fellow Premier League side West Ham. He started 29 matches in Ligue 1 last season, impressing for his current club and averaging 2.1 aerial duel wins per game in the competition.

Meanwhile, Guehi continues to be mentioned as a leading option at the heart of Eddie Howe's defence, too, as they look to make significant additions in that area of the pitch but face competition from Liverpool. The 24-year-old's performances for England at Euro 2024 have seen his stock rise, and he looks to be a primary option for several top flight sides.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has also been mentioned as a target for the Magpies, with the 27-year-old having to settle for a squad role at Anfield in recent times, often in a full-back role. While the thought of regular playing time centrally may appeal to him, it looks as though he is happy to prove himself under Arne Slot, though, meaning Newcastle will have to look elsewhere. Now, a fresh update has dropped regarding their search for a centre-back, with a significant development taking place.

Newcastle not stopping after Guehi bid

Taking to X on Monday evening, the reliable David Ornstein claimed that Newcastle have now submitted an opening bid for the services of Crystal Palace star Guehi. That bid is thought to have been rejected, but talks are continuing and there is confidence a deal can be agreed despite one not being close yet, according to Sky Sports' Keith Downie.

This is a major step in the right direction for Newcastle, confirming the strength of their interest in Guehi, who could be such an exciting signing for the Magpies, but the good news doesn't stop there, as Douglas hints the Magpies could have even more planned before the season kicks off next weekend.

"Think Marc Guehi - if it happens, and still work to do - is a proper statement signing for NUFC. Looked outstanding at the Euros and has every attribute to be a huge success at SJP. Could be a big week ahead in recruitment terms...."

The Tyneside outfit have been strongly linked with signing a new right-sided attacker due to the possible departure - or simply lack of form - of Miguel Almiron, who despite being a fan favourite has not provided enough end product in the last 12 months to cement his spot.

Guehi meanwhile was so impressive for the Euros, coming in for the injured Harry Maguire and arguably proving to be the Three Lions' standout performer in Germany, as his statistics below highlight.

Marc Guehi's Euro 2024 stats Total Appearances 6 Starts 6 Minutes played 570 Goals 0 Assists 1 Aerial duel wins per game 2.2 Clearances per game 2.0 Pass completion rate 93.5%

Michael Beale knew Guehi well during his youth team days, coaching him at Chelsea, and he has waxed lyrical over him recently, saying: "He shows a huge amount of confidence to play on the left side and his technical upbringing from Chelsea means he can use his left foot, albeit he is dominant on his right foot. When you see the teams line up, he's not the biggest centre-back but he has a huge leap. Quietly people are realising we have an absolute gem in him."

It is now a case of seeing PIF and Paul Mitchell can get a deal done for the £50,000-a-week defender - if they do, the Magpies could have a fantastic signing on their hands, and it sounds like they will be straight onto the chase for their next signing