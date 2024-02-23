It's been a frustrating season so far for Everton, to say the least, with Sean Dyche's side earning the results of a mid-table side only to sit on the verge of the relegation zone due to a 10-point deduction earlier in the campaign. Now awaiting the result of their appeal regarding that deduction and the result of their second Financial Fair Play charge, David Ornstein has provided an update for Everton fans.

Everton appeal news

In the best-case scenario, Everton will win their appeal over the initial deduction and have any relegation fears instantly eased in the Premier League. Without the deduction, those at Goodison Park would be sitting comfortably 12th in England's top flight and 10 points clear of the relegation zone. As things stand, however, if they fail to win their appeal, the Toffees will remain just outside the dropzone and above Luton Town on goal difference.

In the worst-case scenario, not only will Everton fail in their appeal, but also be hit with a second punishment after being charged for breaking profit and sustainability rules once more at the start of the year. It was a decision that the Merseyside club were left unhappy with yet again though, releasing a statement on X.

David Ornstein has now at least provided an update and twist on the timeline of Everton's appeal and second charge, writing in a Q&A for The Athletic: "I hear the Nottingham Forest case will come next and then Everton’s second charge, but some are of the understanding it’s the other way around. Clearly, the speculation is not helpful to anyone and the quicker there is clarity the better – for the clubs involved and the Premier League as a whole.”

If that is to be the case, then Everton will undoubtedly be keeping a keen eye on the punishment that Forest face, as they prepare for the worst once again.

Potential consequences of Everton's second charge

If Everton were hit with a second point deduction and they failed in their appeal of the first one earlier this season, then it would likely all but end their Premier League survival chances. And with that relegation could come a flurry of departures this summer, including Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana.

According to recent reports, Branthwaite, valued at £75m, has attracted the interest of Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur, and is also even a shock target of Liverpool's. If Everton dropped down to the Championship, it remains to be seen whether they'd receive their hefty asking price for the defender or be forced to accept a lower offer.

Meanwhile, Onana has been at the centre of rumours regarding Chelsea and Newcastle United in recent months and could yet get his move this summer. Like Branthwaite, relegation could see the Belgian sold in a cut-price deal. As the weeks tick by, the more nervous Everton will come that their actions off the pitch will have dire consequences on the pitch for Dyche's side, who have otherwise performed well this season.