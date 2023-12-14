Reliable journalist David Ornstein has shared an important update on Arsenal's pursuit of Douglas Luiz from sources "inside the club".

Arsenal identify Luiz as dream transfer target

The north Londoners signing a new central midfielder in January is seen as a real possibility, according to reports in the last month. Mikel Arteta has been forced to deal with Thomas Partey's reoccurring injury problems this season, and while his side are sure-fire contenders for their first Premier League title in nearly 20 years, a squad imbalance could change that.

Teams across the division are dealing with injury problems aplenty, and even just one or two absences could threaten to derail Arsenal's title charge. Mohamed Elneny and Jorginho's contracts also expire at the end of this season, making the need for another option all the more prevalent next month.

As a result, central midfield is expected to be a transfer priority for Arsenal in January, with the likes of Monaco's Youssouf Fofana and Fulham star Joao Palhinha linked to joining Arteta. However, it's Villa midfield general Luiz who is seen as a "dream" target for Arsenal.

“The dream target for Arsenal in midfield is Douglas Luiz," said journalist Fabrizio Romano late last month.

"It’s a complicated deal, though, because Aston Villa are having a fantastic season. I think it would take very important money to make Villa change their minds about Luiz, so he’s Arsenal’s dream target – they see him as a perfect midfielder with a big future."

The Brazilian has been in fine form under Villa boss Unai Emery this term, starting all 16 of their league games while scoring five goals and assisting two others in the process.

Now, another reliable reporter in The Athletic's David Ornstein has shared what he's heard about the possibility of Luiz joining Arteta in January.

Unfortunately, in an important update, there's bad news. The reporter claims there is no chance of Villa green-lighting Luiz's sale to Arsenal with doubts "inside" Arsenal whether he's the right fit after all.

“There is always speculation around Douglas Luiz and he signed a new contract last January when Arsenal tried to sign him," said Ornstein on The Athletic Football podcast.

"It’s been described to be a no chance that Arsenal will get him this January and people I speak to of an Arsenal persuasion dispute that they’re going to go for him or that he’s the profile that everyone inside the club wants."

This could come as a surprising one given the widespread reports indicating that Arsenal really like the former Man City midfielder, with Arteta rumoured to be a big fan of Luiz.

Douglas Luiz's standout stats - 2023/2024 (via SofaScore) Percentage of passes found - 91% Percentage of successful passes in own half - 99% Balls recovered per game - 2.8 Completed take-ons per 90 - 75%

In any case, we believe a great alternative could be France international Fofana. The in-form 24-year-old, according to journalist Ryan Taylor recently, could be a "viable, realistic and affordable option".