Reliable journalist David Ornstein has dropped a significant Manchester United backroom update regarding their move for Dan Ashworth.

Ratcliffe making his presence felt at Man Utd

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has come in as United's new part-owner and immediately made an impression, making it clear that he wants to bring big changes at his boyhood team. The Englishman and his company INEOS are now in charge of the day-to-day running of the club, whether that be transfers or backroom appointments.

Ratcliffe has to decide if Erik ten Hag is the man to take the Red Devils forward, with doubts growing about his credentials, and United continue to be linked with numerous potential replacements for the Dutchman. They include Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim, who has been a front-runner for the Liverpool job, and Girona boss Michel, who has guided his side to third place in La Liga currently.

There has also been so much speculation surrounding the arrival of Dan Ashworth from Newcastle United, with the 53-year-old a highly-rated figure who has shone as the Magpies' sporting director.

Ratcliffe has made it clear that he wants to bring him to United before the start of next season, but the situation is a complex one, with Ashworth placed on gardening leave by Newcastle, waiting for the Red Devils to either pay the compensation or accept that they will have to wait until 2026 to get him.

Ornstein drops key Man Utd claim

Taking to X on Thursday, Ornstein claimed that Ashworth's move to Manchester United will be taken to arbitration next month, as negotiations to find an agreement have gone nowhere.

"Dan Ashworth taking Newcastle United to arbitration in bid to resolve Manchester United move. No agreement between #MUFC & #NUFC to break impasse so set to be decided by third party; expected to start in May + take a number of weeks."

United supporters will no doubt be frustrated by how long this is taking, but patience is required, in what will hopefully be a long-term masterstroke. At this point, it would be a surprise if Ashworth wasn't at United in the summer, but Newcastle have made it clear that they won't simply hand him over easily.

If he does head to Old Trafford, it could prove to be Ratcliffe's most significant piece of work yet as United's part-owner, given his reputation in the game and ability to find top-quality signings, also working effectively with the manager.

Tony Mowbray has spoken of Ashworth's brilliance during their time together at West Brom when the latter was technical director: "Dan took a lot of the burden off me. I’d even call Jeremy Peace a bit of a visionary for appointing him.” He added: “Dan’s very good at bringing people together and getting the maximum out of everything and everyone. He dilutes conflict and oils the machine to make it run seamlessly."

Related Man Utd eyeing Ten Hag upgrade who could be "like Ange Postecoglou" The Man United target has lost 12 games fewer than Erik ten Hag this season.

It is now a case of reaching an agreement with Newcastle, getting Ashworth in as soon as possible, and allowing him to work his magic in the summer transfer window, ensuring United kick on significantly next season.