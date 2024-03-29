Reliable journalist David Ornstein has weighed in with the latest information he has heard on Liverpool's hunt for a new manager.

Liverpool eyeing major success

Returning to Premier League action this weekend against Brighton & Hove Albion, Jürgen Klopp's side are still eyeing a massively successful campaign.

They have already won the Carabao Cup courtesy of an extra-time Virgil van Dijk goal against Chelsea, while they sit second in the Premier League as things stand, behind Arsenal only on goal difference.

Premier League table (as of 29th March) Pos Team Played GD Points 1 Arsenal 28 46 64 2 Liverpool 28 39 64 3 Manchester City 28 35 63

Better yet, the Gunners face a trip to third-placed Premier League champions Manchester City next, themselves just a point off top spot. With at least one side certain to drop points, it will be a successful weekend for the Reds if they can overcome Roberto De Zerbi and co.

They could scoop the Europa League too, a trophy which Klopp has not won during his time at Anfield. They have been drawn against Serie A side Atalanta in the quarter-finals, before a semi-final clash against either Benfica or Marseille.

All that has been overshadowed somewhat by the news that Klopp will be leaving at the end of the season, with the focus firmly on who the incoming manager will be.

Ornstein weighs in on managerial hunt

Now, journalist David Ornstein has weighed in on the conversation around the next Liverpool boss,

Quizzed on the potential arrival of Sporting boss Ruben Amorim, he admitted that he was "sure" talks had taken place over a potential move, but warned that the same could be said of all candidates. However, he did reveal that his release clause was now lower than it had been when Chelsea tried to lure him to England previously, which will come as a boost to the Reds.

"He is definitely among the candidates under consideration, I’m sure (like with all options) dialogue of some description has taken place and no doubt he would at the very least consider a club like Liverpool," he explained in a Q&A.

"There is a release clause in his Sporting contract but I think that is now lower than it was when he spoke to Chelsea in the past. I do see him making a move this summer and Liverpool is certainly a possibility, although the process is ongoing and open, so I’m not aware of any firm decisions at this point."

Amorim chiefly plays with a 3-4-3 system at Sporting, something that would be a major shift from Klopp's 4-3-3 were he to implement it at Anfield. However, it is very successful and has turned him into one of the most talked-about managers in world football.

Mikel Arteta was effusive in his praise of the Portuguese boss when Arsenal took on Sporting in last season's Europa League campaign.

"What him and the coaching staff have done over the past few years is incredible," the Gunners boss explained after the 2-2 draw in the first leg of their tie.

"They are a really good team, so credit to the manager because you can see they have a really clear idea."

Should Liverpool get their way, Arteta may find himself facing up against Amorim on a much more regular basis come next season.