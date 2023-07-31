Arsenal had seemingly tied up the bulk of their business for this summer, yet fresh news surrounding David Raya has emerged suggesting they could be set to once again unload a lucrative fee...

Is David Raya leaving Brentford?

That's according to transfer insider David Ornstein, who took to Twitter to detail the Gunners' surprise emergence as a suitor for Brentford's Raya.

Whilst it has been common knowledge for some time now that the Spaniard was seeking an exit, Bayern Munich's interest likely led many to assume that this was a deal already tied up. However, complications arose scuppering the move and leaving the 27-year-old goalkeeper in limbo.

Read the latest Arsenal transfer news HERE...

Mikel Arteta could now swoop to secure the distressed asset, as The Athletic journalist noted: "EXCL: Arsenal exploring deal to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya. No bid yet but Brentford aware of interest. Bayern also pursuing but 27yo keen to join AFC."

It is expected that the Bees will command a fee of £40m to sanction his exit, given that is what Thomas Frank saw as fair value.

How good is David Raya?

Although Aaron Ramsdale enjoyed a fine campaign last time out between the sticks for the Gunners, it seems that the management team truly want no player feeling like they are assured their place in the starting side; not even the goalkeeper.

Perhaps the opportunity that has been presented in the market has led the north London outfit to assume it is better to sweep up such a target and let him fight for a starting spot, rather than allow a rival to secure his signature.

After all, Raya was one of the division's best in his role last season, starring for an east London outfit that enjoyed their best-ever Premier League finish.

Frank's side also conceded the fifth-lowest number of goals in the division at just 46, only three more than Arsenal coincidentally.

However, it is not just his ability to keep the ball out of the net that will have caught the attention, as he remains one of not just England but all of Europe's best ball-playing shot-stoppers.

In fact, when compared to others in his position across the continent, the star sits in the top 6% for touches per 90, and the top 20% for defensive actions outside the penalty area per 90, via FBref.

Presenter Dan Bardell even suggested he was "next-level" with his feet, and one of the top three 'keepers in the league.

This fed into his fine 7.18 average rating in the league last term, which was further buoyed by his 4.1 saves per game, 12 clean sheets and 61% pass accuracy, via Sofascore. To put that into context, he and Bernd Leno were the joint-highest-rated shot-stoppers in the whole division.

Even Ramsdale could only muster a 6.86 average rating, likely dragged down by his four errors leading to a shot, and two that led to a goal, via Sofascore.

To add someone so adept with the ball at his feet into Arteta's goal could help to unlock another of his summer signings, Jurrien Timber.

The Netherlands international joins as a versatile ball-playing defender, with the figures to back up his exceptional billing. When compared against other centre-backs across Europe, he sits in the top 1% for passes attempted, progressive passes and progressive carries all per 90, via FBref.

There are few in his role as progressive as the former Ajax man, who was lauded by Rio Ferdinand for the assets that will hopefully make him a star in England: "He's quick, he can play, he's good on the ball. He'll be a good addition to the team. I think he's an improvement on what they've got as well."

Should Raya come and help find him in more dangerous pockets of space with his incisive passing, the 22-year-old stalwart could exert his quality on the game even more, truly playing a starring role as Arteta seeks to go one step further in the title race.