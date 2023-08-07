Arsenal seem all but set to announce their latest signing, as Mikel Arteta continues to bolster his squad...

How much is David Raya worth?

That's according to Football Transfers, who claim that their move for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is now a done deal.

All of the terms have been agreed between both clubs and the player, who had agreed personal terms with Gunners a while ago. The only hold-up on the switch is regarding Matt Turner going to Nottingham Forest, although David Ornstein did recently suggest that they too had reached an agreement.

The north London outfit are expected to pay between £25m and £30m for his services, as the Spaniard is set to battle with Aaron Ramsdale for that number one spot.

Football Transfers value the 27-year-old at just €11.8m (£10m), likely dragged down due to his dwindling contract. He has just one year left on his £25k-per-week deal.

Why are Arsenal signing David Raya?

Many questioned the desire behind such a switch, given how impressive Arteta's current number one has been since his 2021 move from Sheffield United. The 25-year-old - dubbed "phenomenal" by club legend David Seaman - has grown into a fine option for this division, more than capable of competing at the top level.

And yet, the Spain international emerges as a fine alternative, with all the ball-playing attributes to help tie their philosophy together and propel the squad to new heights.

That is not to suggest that his ability to keep the ball out of his net wanes either though, as he was undoubtedly one of the Premier League's finest goalkeepers last season.

In fact, he made the most saves out of any in the division by some distance, shipping just 46 goals in 38 games, the fifth-least of the 20 sides. Even Ramsdale, starring for a far greater side, only conceded three less.

It was therefore no surprise to see him lauded as “a top-class goalkeeper” by former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen (Premier League Productions, 06/03/2023, 19:35)

However, it is Raya's ability with the ball at his feet that set him apart, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp even suggesting: "The goalkeeper could have the shirt with number 10," given his proficiency in possession.

When compared to other shot-stoppers across Europe, he ranks in the top 6% for touches per 90, highlighting his desire to always be involved in the play. This is certain to aid the centre-backs, who could split into even wider areas, where they will be more free to drive into space and exert their influence on the play.

Gabriel Magalhaes would likely love such a shift in style, given how he too shines when allowed to show off his creative qualities. Last season saw him maintain a 90% pass accuracy and a 100% dribble success rate in the league, with his powerful 6 foot 3 frame hard to stop when he gets going.

The Brazilian also regularly looks to attempt to play out from the back - as he ranks in the top 22% among his European peers for progressive passes - with that knack only set to be aided by having a 'keeper behind who will regularly look to pick him out.

To imagine just how often Raya will find him in space must have Arteta excited, especially given his apparent preference to play out to the left side too - as The Athletic recently noted. His 7.18 average rating in the league last term, which made him the joint-best-performing keeper too, was bolstered by his 61% pass accuracy, which rose to 87% when passing to those in his own half, via Sofascore.

All signs point towards this innocuous signing, which has left many puzzled, actually revolutionising Gabriel's already impressive career at the Emirates.