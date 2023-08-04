Arsenal have taken a huge step towards potentially adding another star to Mikel Arteta's ever-improving outfit...

Is David Raya joining Arsenal?

That's according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, who took to Twitter to issue an update on their recent pursuit of David Raya.

Despite Thomas Frank's valuation of £40m for his goalkeeper, it seems the Gunners plan to set the bar low as they seek to secure a coup from Brentford.

The Italian journalist wrote:

"EXCL: Arsenal have submitted opening bid for David Raya to Brentford tonight. The proposal is worth £20m fixed fee plus £3m add-ons. #AFC Raya told Brentford that he wants the move as personal terms are already agreed".

It is a switch that could spell bad news for Aaron Ramsdale, who only extended his contract at the Emirates back in May.

How good is David Raya?

Their interest in the Spanish shot-stopper came as a surprise to many, given how comfortable it was expected that Arteta was with his current no.1.

Especially considering the praise the boss handed to the England international back in April, lauding his progress since signing:

"He has been really, really good and probably against the odds because when you look at his past and where he was coming from, he got relegated twice, it was difficult to imagine it.

“But we saw he had that character, charisma, and personality to play for our club and he had the potential qualities to feed into our way of playing. When you see the development he had the past two seasons, I think he is exceptional."

However, errors have crept into his game that could have planted seeds of doubt in the mind of his manager, who could even look to Ramsdale as a catalyst for their late collapse.

After all, it was his mistake that handed Southampton an early lead in their 3-3 draw, whilst many also questioned his positioning for Kevin De Bruyne's long-range opener in their all-important Etihad clash with Manchester City.

He finished the campaign having made four errors leading to shots, and two leading to a goal, via Sofascore. Blunders Arteta would rather do without.

Especially given what else Raya offers alongside his shot-stopping, given he kept 12 clean sheets and marshalled the fifth-best defence in the division despite making more saves than anyone else.

His proficiency with his feet makes him a key asset in the modern game, and his introduction could help revolutionise their system.

Oleksandr Zinchenko in particular could benefit, given how the Brentford ace has shown a particular preference for passing out towards the left side. Whilst he often inverts, the Ukraine international would still be one of the first to offer for the ball from that flank, likely seeing even more of it with increased efficiency.

The length of these passes is also notable, as he goes considerably longer than Ramsdale, meaning he could often miss out the backline in favour of finding a man in space whilst the opposition are unprepared.

Last season saw the former Manchester City man star, as he offered a keen creative threat from the flank and the engine room.

When compared to other full-backs across Europe, he ranked in the top 3% for passes attempted per 90 and the top 1% for progressive passes per 90, via FBref. However, he only managed 0.7 key passes per game, recording just two assists in the league.

Perhaps Raya's introduction could help find him in more deadly pockets of space directly, or indirectly merely by being another creative option from deep to keep the opposition occupied.

After all, he too stars when compared against others in his role across Europe, sitting in the top 6% for touches per 90, and the top 15% for passes longer than 40 yards, via FBref.

It is no surprise to see him lauded, with Frank leading the charge even back in 2021:

"David Raya has been one of our top three performers this season. He has been spotless. I’m biased, but I think he’s a really good goalkeeper.”

With a preference for playing down the left, and the quality to forge what his vision dictates, his signing could truly take Arteta's side to the elite level.