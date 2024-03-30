Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a few weeks to stew over their dramatic 3-2 loss to Coventry City in the FA Cup quarter-finals, but they could bounce back against Aston Villa in the Premier League today.

Villa are flying high and are within touching distance of a Champions League berth for next season, yet a clash against the Molineux side comes at the worst possible time.

Gary O’Neil has enjoyed a wonderful debut season in charge of the Old Gold, moving them away from the bottom half of the table while bringing out the best of the team, especially his attacking options.

Last season, Wolves scored only 31 top-flight goals – the lowest in the division – but after 28 games this term, they have already notched 42 goals.

The likes of Hwang Hee-Chan, Matheus Cunha and Pedro Neto have all been in outstanding form, contributing 25 goals between them. Ahead of the Villa clash, however, it looks as if Cunha is the only one of those in with a chance of featuring, albeit with the Brazilian potentially set to make his return in midweek instead.

This could see a few players moving positions, hence a look at the starting XI that O’Neil could unleash on Saturday evening…

1 GK – Jose Sa

The 31-year-old has missed all but two Premier League fixtures this season, although he has kept just four clean sheets in the top flight.

With Ollie Watkins in such magnificent form, the ‘keeper will have his work cut out, but a clean sheet could prove to be vital in the race for a top-half finish in the league.

2 CB – Max Kilman

The skipper shone during his last Premier League appearance against Fulham at the start of the month, making a clearance off the line, while winning 100% of his total duels during the clash.

He has been ever-present in the league this season, starting every single game. This consistency has allowed him to form a solid defensive unit with Craig Dawson and Toti Gomes.

3 CB – Santiago Bueno

Dawson has been impressive this term, with the defender enjoying an Indian summer to a solid career. The 33-year-old suffered a groin injury recently, missing their previous two matches and it looks unlikely that he will be involved against Villa.

This suggests O’Neil will unleash Santiago Bueno into the heart of the defence. The £8.5m signing from Girona in the summer has started only three league matches this season, but Villa could well be his fourth.

4 CB – Toti Gomes

The Portuguese defender has arguably been one of the most improved players in the squad. Having played just 19 times during the whole of the 2022/23 season, yet so far this campaign, Toti has featured 32 times across all competitions, becoming a mainstay under O’Neil.

His performances have even led to the 24-year-old gaining a call-up to the Portugal side, winning his first cap against Liechtenstein in November.

5 RM – Nelson Semedo

The former Barcelona gem has been typically utilised either on the right side of a four-man midfield, or as a right wing-back in a 3-5-2 formation.

For the Villa clash, Semedo will be tasked with offering plenty of attacking vibrancy in order to support the likes of Pablo Sarabia and Nathan Fraser.

In his last Premier League start, the defender failed to make a key pass, deliver a successful cross or have a shot on goal. He will certainly have to improve against Villa.

6 CM – Tommy Doyle

The on-loan Manchester City youngster will retain his place in the starting XI from the defeat to Coventry City a couple of weeks ago.

In the league this term, Doyle has created a big chance, completed 87% of his passes per game and won 58% of his total duels each match, showing how important he is to the club when he starts.

7 CM – Joao Gomes

The Brazilian won his first cap for his country during the 1-0 win over England last week, before adding his second appearance in the draw against Spain a few days later.

This should certainly bolster his confidence heading into the final few weeks of the season, especially with a chance to secure a place in the Brazil side for the 2024 Copa América.

He will start alongside Doyle at the heart of the midfield against Villa.

8 LM – Rayan Ait-Nouri

The Algerian international delivered his most impressive performance of the season against Coventry. Not only did he score, but the defender grabbed an assist, made two key passes, and created a big chance during the tie.

If he can replicate this display on Saturday evening, Wolves will stand a good chance of securing a positive result that will bolster their chances of claiming a top-half finish in the league.

9 AM – Pablo Sarabia

The veteran Spanish attacking midfielder has shone in spells for Wolves this term. Across 27 appearances in all competitions, not only has he scored three goals, but the player has provided nine assists, contributing effectively.

With Hwang, Cunha and Neto all potentially missing the Villa clash, Sarabia will be tasked with filling in the void and creating plenty of opportunities for the Old Gold during the crunch tie.

10 AM – Mario Lemina

Typically used in a more central position, due to the absence of the aforementioned three players, plus Jean-Ricner Bellegarde potentially missing out too, Lemina will be pushed slightly further forward against Villa.

This could work out well, as the former Southampton man has netted five goals in 29 matches this term, showing his tendency to push forward from the midfield on a regular basis.

11 ST – Nathan Fraser

The youngster started against Coventry a few weeks ago yet failed to really offer much going forward.

He only managed to take 13 touches during his 60 minutes on the field, while having one shot, which was off target. O’Neil doesn’t have many other options, however, thus meaning Fraser will be unleashed once again.

Fraser has already scored twice for the senior side this season, while adding in another four goals for the U21 side, showing that he can offer a dangerous threat up front.

Predicted Wolves starting XI vs Aston Villa in full: GK – Sa; CB – Kilman, CB – Bueno, CB – Toti; RM – Semedo, CM – Doyle, CM – Gomes, LM – Ait-Nouri; AM – Sarabia, AM – Lemina; ST – Fraser