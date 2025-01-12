After a dismal run of form in the Premier League over the last couple of months, it’s no surprise to see Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola delving into the market to try and strengthen his squad.

The Citizens went on a run of just one win in their last 13 games before winning three in a row over the last week, as they look to salvage anything they can from the 2024/25 campaign.

They currently occupy sixth place in the Premier League, six points off second place Arsenal, with Champions League qualification possibly still on the cards despite the poor recent form.

With 18 league outings remaining between now and the end of the campaign, anything is possible for Guardiola’s men - but it looks as though they may have to concede the league title to Liverpool given the 12-point game and a game in hand.

However, new additions could inject a fresh impetus into the side, whilst also opening the door for numerous players to depart the Etihad for a new challenge.

The latest on Manchester City's transfer activity

Following the 8-0 FA Cup thrashing of League Two Salford City on Saturday night, Guardiola confirmed that full-back Kyle Walker missed the clash after handing in a transfer request a couple of days prior.

The 34-year-old is undoubtedly coming to the back end of his professional career, possibly having one more final pay day in him, with AC Milan one of the sides reportedly exploring a move for the England international.

Since his switch in 2017, he’s been a fantastic servant to City, making over 300 appearances and winning countless trophies - but it looks as though his time at the club is now coming to an end.

As for incomings, journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that a deal was edging closer for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush after personal terms were agreed with the Egyptian forward.

The 25-year-old, who has scored 14 Bundesliga goals in 16 games, has an €80m (£67m) price tag on his head, but Romano confirmed that positive talks were held between the two clubs, with a deal expected to be done next week.

However, Marmoush may not be the last deal completed by the board in January, with rumours murmuring over a potential deal for another star in the coming weeks.

Manchester City's dream Kevin De Bruyne upgrade

Belgium international Kevin De Bruyne will finish his career as one of the best midfielders to ever grace England’s top flight with his stupendous passing range allowing for countless goals during his spell in Manchester.

He joined City in a £55m deal from Wolfsburg back in the summer of 2015, subsequently going on to make over 400 appearances during his near decade as a player at the Etihad.

De Bruyne has registered 165 assists - an average of one every 2.4 games he’s featured in over a 10-year period - a staggering feat, but like Walker, the 33-year-old is entering his final years as a professional with injuries starting to frequently creep in.

As a result, rumours linking Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala over a move to the Etihad have persisted, with the latest coming last week from German outlet BILD.

His current deal with the German giants expires in the summer of 2026, opening the door to a potential switch to the Premier League to join up with Guardiola’s side either this window or in the near future.

When comparing his stats to current star De Bruyne, the 21-year-old has massively outperformed the experienced ace, potentially being the perfect player to replace the fan-favourite in the North West.

Musiala, who’s previously been dubbed “one of the best players in the world” by Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer, has registered more combined goals and assists in 2024/25, offering the likes of Erling Haaland and potentially Marmoush more opportunities to boost their already goal tallies.

How Musiala compares to De Bruyne in 2024/25 so far Statistics (per 90) Musiala De Bruyne Games played 13 13 Goals & assists 11 5 Progressive carries 3.6 2.6 Shot-on-target accuracy 48% 29% Pass accuracy 82% 77% Take-ons completed 3.3 0.9 Take-on success 51% 47% Stats via FBref

The German has also completed more progressive carries per 90, whilst achieving a higher take-on success rate, having the quick feet and speed to glide past the opposition, something which De Bruyne may struggle to do towards the back end of his career.

It’s a real shame to be talking about the potential end for such a fan-favourite given all of his achievements since moving to the club, but it’s vital the hierarchy work quickly to identify replacements for such players as their career winds down.

Musiala - who initially came through the academy at Chelsea - has showcased in recent years he has all of the tools to be a success at the very top level for years to come, with the 21-year-old having bags of time to develop further and cement himself as an elite attacking midfielder.

It’s unclear how much a deal for the Bayern star would cost in the current window, but it would be worth testing their resolve given his contract scenario - enabling Pep to land the perfect upgrade on the Belgian superstar.