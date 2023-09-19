Brighton & Hove Albion have begun their season in emphatic fashion, notching up an impressive four victories from their first five, including wins over Luton Town, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle United and Manchester United.

The Seagulls took flight last season and successfully landed on the prize of Europa League football, carrying that scintillating form into this campaign as they aim to go one better by qualifying for the Champions League.

Brighton's meteoric rise on the South Coast has been formed from the humble foundations laid by chairman Tony Bloom, scouring leagues outside of Europe for the best young talent and landing their chequebook on the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Yves Bissouma, who arrived as unknown quantities, developed into stars at the Amex before being sold for substantial amounts of money.

Who are Brighton's most sought-after talents?

While those who departed left a legacy at the football club, the remaining stars are creating one, as Kaoru Mitoma, Pervis Estupinan and Evan Ferguson were all acquired for low fees and have since seen their value skyrocket after producing moments of brilliance for the club.

The latter of that trio has taken brilliance to a new level, becoming only the fourth 18-year-old to score a hat-trick in the Premier League with the club slapping a £120m price tag on the Republic of Ireland international.

With Brighton doing their best to scare the big clubs away from the teenage prodigy, Ferguson is threatening to become the latest triple-figure asset to be sold by the club, but he isn't the only talented Republic of Ireland youngster they have at their disposal.

Academy star Mark O'Mahony is making a name for himself in the youth setup.

Who is Mark O'Mahony?

In January, Brighton sent their scouts to Ireland, and they came back with who they thought would be the next young prodigy from that part of the world as Mark O'Mahony left Cork City and signed a contract with the Seagulls until June 2025.

Praised by his former manager Colin Healy for being a "very talented" player, the 18-year-old showcased that talent by being named the FAI’s U17 Men’s International Player of the Year for 2022 having chalked up six goals in ten appearances for the Republic of Ireland U17's.

Having shone on the international stage for his country, the teenage sensation has translated that form to club level with an impressive five goals in his first four appearances for the Brighton U21s this season, one behind Premier League 2's top scorer, Dom Ballard.

Following his nomination for the Player of the Month award in PL2, O'Mahony has received plaudits for his excellent form, with journalist Dylan O'Connell labelling him as "one to watch".

Fellow Irishman, Ferguson, chalked up 18 goals in 39 appearances for Brighton's U21 and has since gone on to show his prolific nature in the Premier League.

Indeed, he already has four goals in five this season - and if O'Mahony can carry on his rich vein of form, he could make a rapid rise to stardom, following in his fellow countrymen's footsteps.