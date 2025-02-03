A deadline day deal for Chelsea is "there to be done" for one highly-rated forward, according to a reliable journalist, with Enzo Maresca running out of time to acquire his desired new attacking options.

Enzo Maresca requests new attacker in recent Chelsea meeting

As per Simon Phillips, writing via his Substack, Maresca made it clear that he wants another forward at Chelsea in a recent meeting.

This apparently prompted Chelsea to make an approach over signing Jhon Duran, before he opted to make a big-money move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia instead, and there have been many reports linking them with a wide-attacker as well.

Chelsea's next five Premier League fixtures Date West Ham (away) Today Brighton (away) February 14th Aston Villa (away) February 22nd Southampton (home) February 25th Leicester City (home) March 9th

Bayern Munich starlet Mathys Tel, who can be deployed as a striker and winger, has also been attracting serious late interest from Chelsea (Fabrizio Romano) - but a move for the Bundesliga sensation hasn't quite taken off as things stand.

Wantaway forward Christopher Nkunku and his potential exit from Stamford Bridge could play a major role in determining whether Chelsea bring in another forward before the deadline, and it is believed by some sectors that Man United could move for the Frenchman, given their own deal for Tel has reportedly stalled.

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking on the London is Blue podcast (via TBR), has shared an update on this and their chances of landing £70 million United forward Alejandro Garnacho.

Chelsea deal "there to be done" for Alejandro Garnacho

According to the reporter, a Chelsea deal is "there to be done" for Garnacho - provided they make a bid and something materialises from United in regard to Nkunku's precarious situation.

“Perhaps there is a simple solution for Christopher Nkunku. Go off to Manchester United. And then we obviously at this point go through the hypothetical permutations of, do Chelsea want Garnacho," said Jacobs.

“Are they going to bid late for Garnacho? If they do, there’s probably a deal there to be done. If they don’t come in for Garnacho, I think and Nkunku as a standalone deal becomes a bit less likely because I think that Chelsea would want some kind of option, obligation at a number that Manchester United can’t meet.

“And personally, I don’t think just a loan and Nkunku to Manchester United in the current state of where the squad is in their form. And then if he’s banging in goals and it’s only temporary and coming back, everybody’s kind of going to probably turn around, certainly within the fan base and say, if it’s not permanent, why just allow that loan to be sanctioned? Because he’s still squad depth and he’s still the second top goal scorer at the club.

“So I think it will all hinge upon this. Do you mean you want to go big if they miss out on Tel, which is currently the expectation, isn’t Nkunku a late window solution that can be viable because the ballpark valuations of and Nkunku and Alejandro Garnacho are the same. And then it comes back to Chelsea again.

“Do they want to bid? Because we’ve heard a lot of reports in the last week that Chelsea have bid for Alejandro Garnacho. It’s not my understanding at the time we are recording this. No formal bid has been placed for Garnacho. Will that change? That’s the thing we have to wait and see.”