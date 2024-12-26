After just eight minutes of the 2014 FA Cup final, Arsenal found themselves 2-0 down to Hull City.

Wembley hadn't seen anything much like this before. This was an opportunity for Arsene Wenger to finally end the Gunners' trophy drought but their chances were evaporating before they'd even had a sniff.

Luckily, there's always been something in the air when it comes to Arsenal and the FA Cup. No club has won it more than their 14 times and that special day at the national stadium proved why they have such a love affair with the great competition.

Laurent Koscielny and Aaron Ramsey fought back with an equaliser in the second half and then a winner in extra time but it was a certain Santi Cazorla who kickstarted the comeback.

Placing a free-kick down a considerable distance from goal, he whipped a remarkable set-piece beyond Hull goalkeeper Allan McGregor.

It was just one of many magical moments Cazorla provided in Arsenal colours. It's a pity his stay in north London ended in such traumatic circumstances.

Santi Cazorla's time at Arsenal

The diminutive Spaniard signed for the Gunners in August 2012 for just £15m. Yeah, remember when transfer fees were that low?

It turns out that was one of the biggest bargains in the club's history as Cazorla went on to provide some incredible goals and assists while at the Emirates Stadium.

Remember that hat-trick against Reading? Remember the corners on his weak foot? Remember that dazzling mazy run against Manchester City?

The Spain international is one of the most technically gifted footballers we've seen at Arsenal in the last 15 years, boasting some of the quickest and most elegant feet the Emirates has seen.

Hailed by Wenger for his qualities, Cazorla's time in the Premier League hardly ended in fairytale fashion.

"It is a pleasure to watch him. It's a delight to see what he did on the pitch. I hope every young football player in England watches him." - Wenger on Cazorla.

After 180 games, 29 goals and 44 assists, he departed in 2018 at the end of his contract following a period of injury hell.

It was an extremely sad period in the career of someone so gifted as the Spanish technician was even being told he may never walk again.

Cazorla's best season @ Arsenal (2012/13) Games 49 Goals 12 Assists 13 Minutes played 4,251 PL Starts 37/38 Stats via Transfermarkt.

What was the issue? Well, Cazorla cracked a bone in his ankle and suffered knee ligament damage in November 2015 and played in increasing pain until October 2016 when he was withdrawn during a match against Ludogorets.

Wenger admitted it wasn't a "big injury" but the former Malaga star was never seen in an Arsenal shirt again. Why? Well, a terrible infection impacted his right ankle that wasn't fixed until a skin graft took place.

Calling himself "a jigsaw puzzle", Cazorla has a bit of his left forearm on his right ankle, a piece of thigh in its place and the back of a leg in one heel. It's pretty gruesome but remarkably it's now kept him playing until the age of 40 where he is at Real Oviedo.

So, although the Spanish star never got the farewell from Arsenal that he deserved, the club could bring their next Cazorla to the club next year...

Arsenal could sign their next Cazorla

Reports emerged in the run-up to Christmas from Spain that Arsenal are on course to sign Las Palmas midfielder Alberto Moleiro.

Your changes have been saved Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

It's suggested that the Premier League outfit have already reached an 'agreement in principle' to sign the 21-year-old after the Gunners made it clear they would pay his £50m release clause.

So, who is Moleiro and what could he bring to the club? Well, the clip below shows you everything you need to know about the youngster's qualities.

He's very much cut from the same cloth as Cazorla, possessing quick feet and the ability to manoeuvre the ball and keep possession in tight spaces and when surrounded by opponents.

Described as an "agile, electric" talent by Spanish football expert Neal Gardner, he also calls the Spanish sensation "an excellent dribbler" to elevate those Cazorla comparisons.

If that wasn't enough then they can both feature off the wings and from central areas, using their crafty skillset to beat defenders in multiple zones on the pitch.

Often popping up in the final third, Moleiro has the ability to score and assist on a frequent basis like Cazorla, netting four goals this term and having a hand in eight goals last term despite his tender age (4 goals & 4 assists).

He may not be producing awe-inspiring numbers quite yet but he's got an eye-catching toolkit at his disposal, notably ranking among the top 17% of positionally similar players in LaLiga for attempted take-ons and the best 14% for pass completion percentage (82.5%), statistics that showcase his flair and composure.

£50m sounds like a lot of money to spend on such a raw talent but the rave reviews are there, as is the experience of elite level football at such a young age.