Ipswich Town will now be preparing for their third Premier League clash of the season already against Fulham, even as the many narratives from transfer deadline day are playing out today.

The Tractor Boys' main priority as the clock ticks down towards the transfer window shutting seems to be centring in on getting a new striker in through the door, with a late move for Lyle Foster to join from Burnley breaking down for Kieran McKenna's men.

Now, however, an old deal looks to be back on as a result of Foster's switch going awry, with Ipswich up against it in trying to get this man through the door before the 11pm cut-off point.

Ipswich's search for a striker

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, via his social media, a move is now back in motion for Armando Broja to join the ranks at Portman Road, having seen an earlier switch collapse.

Romano has explained that a move has been resurrected as the Tractor Boys could be set to get a better deal out of the Blues for the Albanian centre-forward now than the earlier one, owing to his physical conditions leading to a medical being failed last time around, with the fee now allegedly dropping down from a bumper £30m.

This move could still break down once more with Ipswich and Chelsea only in talks currently, but if a deal were to take place between now and the window slamming shut, the 22-year-old would be seen as an upgrade on Foster as the South African forward is arguably even more goal-shy than Broja.

What Broja could offer Ipswich

The Chelsea outcast would really welcome a new location to call home in the form of Ipswich if a last-gasp move was to get off the ground, with the reserve Blues attacker in need of finding his shooting boots again.

Last campaign, when out on loan at Chelsea's near neighbours Fulham, Broja would regularly fire blanks, with zero goals managed from eight forgettable appearances for the Cottagers.

Broja's senior goalscoring record Club played for Games played Goals scored Assists Fulham 8 0 1 Chelsea 38 3 2 Vitesse 34 11 3 Southampton 38 9 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

But, looking at the table above, the 6 foot 3 forward has had encouraging spells in front of goal across his senior career away from his bruising time at Craven Cottage, with his stint at St. Mary's particularly sticking out.

Broja would net six of his nine Saints goals in top-flight action for Southampton, bettering Foster's record for the Clarets last season, with the South African attacker managing five strikes from 24 league clashes.

With former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino stating that Broja possessed "amazing" potential to be a top star one day, the 22-year-old will hope he can excel under McKenna's watchful eye instead, with the Tractor Boys on the hunt for a new centre-forward owing to George Hirst still being sidelined after a pre-season injury.

Broja could give Ipswich something different away from the likes of ex-Manchester City youngster Liam Delap, with his 6 foot 3 frame gifting the Tractor Boys a potentially assertive forward option, whilst the lofty striker also boasts a better career goalscoring resume than Foster has managed.

The Burnley striker has found the back of the net 24 times playing in countries such as Belgium and Portugal, alongside England, whilst Broja comes up trumps with a superior 44 strikes, if you include his explosive time playing in the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge.

Ipswich will be taking a gamble securing a deal for Broja, especially with his sobering loan stint with Fulham still being fresh, but it could pay off to be a risk that was worth pursuing.