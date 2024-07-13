Another Aston Villa transfer is now being finalised as one £50 million star agrees to join the club alongside the deal for Hull City winger Jaden Philogene.

Villa enjoying busy summer transfer window in effort to back Emery

After qualifying for next season's Champions League, club footballing president Monchi is attempting to back manager Unai Emery in the most effective way possible, as the Villans take into account PSR restrictions and other factors.

So far, Monchi has arguably been successful in his mission, despite having to part company with star midfielder Douglas Luiz, who completed a £43 million move to Juventus.

Villa stand among the busier Premier League sides in terms of business conducted this window, with Emery seeing Ian Maatsen, Samuel Iling-Junior, Cameron Archer, Lewis Dobbin, Enzo Barrenechea and Ross Barkley all officially put pen to paper on moves to the Midlands.

All of Aston Villa's confirmed summer deals Fee paid (via Transfermarkt) Ian Maatsen £38 million Cameron Archer £14 million Samuel Iling-Junior £12 million Lewis Dobbin £10 million Enzo Barrenechea £7 million Ross Barkley £5 million

They've spent a total of around £86 million on incoming transfers, with Villa balancing the books by selling Luiz, midfielder Tim Iroegbunam and Morgan Sanson for around £56 million. Philippe Coutinho sealed a loan move to Vasco de Gama and Calum Chambers left the club by mutual consent to ease some strain on the wage bill as well.

As backed by Fabrizio Romano, Hull City winger and ex-player Jaden Philogene will become another Emery addition after the club activated matching rights earlier this week. The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract in a deal worth around £13 million, with the 30 per cent sell-on clause meaning Villa don't pay over the odds for one of the Championship's star wingers of last season.

Philogene's arrival will take Villa's net spend up to around £43 million, and it appears they're not afraid to spend even more money, as reliable journalist David Ornstein shares another big update this afternoon.

Villa closing in on deal for Everton's Onana

Indeed, according to The Athletic reporter, Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is now on the verge of joining Villa for a fee of around £50 million.

Personal terms are already in place on a long-term contract, as Onana agrees to join Villa and is keen to work with Emery. The deal is now being finalised, and if all goes to plan, the Belgium international will become Monchi's latest acquisition - and an impressive one at that.

The 22-year-old can help fill the void left by Luiz's move to Juventus and his proven Premier League experience will be a real asset.