Aston Villa are closing in on yet another January deal, amid their negotiations to sign Marco Asensio from PSG, with Unai Emery watching on as NSWE attempt an audacious finish to the winter transfer window.

Aston Villa eye Jhon Duran replacement in Marco Asensio

Super-sub Jhon Duran sealed a mega-money switch to Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr earlier this week, leaving Emery minus a potent striking option who had scored 12 goals in all competitions for the club this season.

The Colombian's big-game presence will be missed, but NSWE's work to source a replacement for Duran has been underway for days, with Villa known to be in talks over a deal for ex-Real Madrid star Asensio before the 3rd February deadline (Fabrizio Romano).

"It's an important transfer for a very good player with tremendous potential," said Villa transfer chief Monchi on Duran's exit to Spanish media.

Aston Villa's next five Premier League fixtures Date Wolves (away) Today Ipswich Town (home) February 15th Chelsea (home) February 22nd Crystal Palace (away) February 25th Brentford (away) March 8th

"But these types of offers, for the club and the player, are difficult to reject because of the figures. We evaluated the pros and cons and decided to accept it. [We can't compete with Saudi Arabia] from a standpoint of transfer fee and wages.

"In Duran's case, it [the salary Al Nassr have offered] quintuples the wages he gets at Aston Villa. He already has an important salary at Villa that we had renewed three months ago."

Monchi then confirmed Villa's interest in Asensio as a replacement for the 21-year-old, stating:

Aston Villa's president of football operations, Monchi.

"Regarding the names we are considering and the profile [Villa coach] Unai [Emery] is looking for, they [Félix and Asensio] are similar players and are to Unai's liking."

The 29-year-old is surplus to requirements under Luis Enrique, potentially making a deal easier, and another forward in the same boat as Asensio is Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford.

Aston Villa close to agreeing January deal for Marcus Rashford

In some sensational last-gasp news out of the Midlands, courtesy of Fabrizio Romano, it is believed that Aston Villa are now on the verge of agreeing a deal to sign Rashford on loan.

The England international, who could cost £40 million to sign permanently, if that is indeed the agreed buy-clause figure, is apparently a separate move entirely to Asensio - and won't impact the Spaniard's potential arrival at Villa Park.

"Marco Asensio remains separate topic from Rashford for Aston Villa," said Romano in another X message.

"AVFC have been in talks with Paris Saint-Germain and agent Mendes, as reported. Asensio can now leave on loan with Ndour joining Fiorentina. Rashford, very close, while talks for Asensio continue."