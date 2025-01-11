This season has been full of incredible highs and dismal lows for Tottenham Hotspur.

For example, despite blowing both Manchester United and Manchester City away in the Premier League, they find themselves down in 12th, yet in the League Cup, they have a 1-0 lead over Liverpool heading into the second leg of their semi-final.

So, while their league campaign might well be over, there is still plenty to play for and to ensure Ange Postecoglou continues his record of winning silverware in his second season, Daniel Levy and Co must provide him with some new talent this month.

Fortunately, recent reports have revealed that the North Londoners are closing in on a sensational attacker who could do precisely that, an attacker who has been compared to the prolific Omar Marmoush.

Tottenham Hotspur close in on sensational striker

According to a recent report from GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham are looking to wrap up the signing of Randal Kolo Muani later this week.

The report claims that the North Londoners have been in talks with Paris Saint-Germain this week and that while the Parisians would prefer an obligation to buy in the deal, Spurs are pushing for an option.

Interestingly, the report has also confirmed that Manchester United and Juventus are looking to hijack the deal, but their unwillingness to even entertain an option to buy the Frenchman has left Levy and Co in an advantageous negotiating position.

There are clearly still things that need to be worked out for this loan deal to be finalised, but as things stand, it looks like Spurs will get their man, and considering his ability and the fact he's been compared to Marmoush, that can only be a good thing.

How Kolo Muani compares to Marmoush

Okay, so in terms of exciting, game-changing and sought-after forwards across Europe, Marmoush is undoubtedly one of the hottest prospects around, and considering he's racked up a sensational haul of 18 goals and 12 assists in 22 games this season, it's not hard to see why.

With that said, where do the comparisons between him and Kolo Muani come from?

As so far this season, the French international has been limited to just 453 minutes of first-team football, and while he's racked up a reasonable haul of three goal involvements in that time, he's still just been a rotational player in Paris.

Well, aside from their positional similarities and the fact that, before he moved to PSG, the 26-year-old was also utterly unstoppable for Eintracht Frankfurt and produced 40 goal involvements in 46 appearances, this comparison primarily stems from FBref.

It compares players in similar positions in Europe's top five leagues, the Champions League and Europa League creates a list of the ten most comparable players for each one, and, in this instance, has concluded that the Egyptian is the seventh most similar forward to the Frenchman over the last 365 days.

Kolo Muani & Marmoush Statistics per 90 Kolo Muani Marmoush Expected Assisted Goals 0.21 0.24 Assists 0.30 0.33 Progressive Passes 2.53 2.47 Goals per Shot 0.19 0.15 Passing Accuracy 71.9% 70.0% Passes into the Penalty Area 0.91 0.96 Successful Take-Ons 1.97 1.96 Carries 27.9 25.7 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24-24/25 League Season

The best way to see where this comparison has come from is to look at the underlying metrics in which the pair rank closely, including, but not limited to, expected assisted goals and actual assists, goals per shot, progressive passes and passes into the penalty area, carries, successful take-ons and more, all per 90.

Finally, while the record from his time in Germany and the similarities to Marmoush should be reason enough for the North Londoners to go all out for the 26-year-old "superstar," as dubbed by German legend Lothar Matthaus, his international experience is another big bonus to signing him.

For example, the £202k-per-week dynamo has already won 27 caps for the French national team, which, when you consider the quality of players in that squad, is seriously impressive.

Ultimately, Spurs need some attacking reinforcements this month, and while he might not be the biggest name around, Kolo Muani could be the perfect addition to Postecoglou's squad.