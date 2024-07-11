Southampton are on the verge of making another signing this summer after a move was dubbed a "done deal" by one transfer insider.

Saints recruiting for Premier League return

Now back in the Premier League after beating Leeds United in the Championship play off final, Russell Martin is keen to add quality to his ranks. They have already confirmed the addition of Taylor Harwood-Bellis on a permanent deal, after the centre-back impressed on loan with the Saints across the 2023-24 campaign.

In addition to the ex-Man City man, they have added Premier League experience in the shape of veteran duo Charlie Taylor and Adam Lallana, who have played over 400 top flight games between them.

Southampton's signings summer 2024 Player Fee Taylor Harwood-Bellis £20m Adam Lallana Free Charlie Taylor Free Nathan Wood £3m Ronnie Edwards £3m

But speculation continues to swirl around some of the stars of the Saints squad. They have already lost striker Che Adams on a free transfer this summer, and more could yet depart.

Exceptional defender Kyle Walker-Peters is the latest to be linked with a move away from the club this summer amid interest from West Ham United, which could see a swap deal engineered to bring Flynn Downes back to St Mary's after a loan spell last season.

It appears that Martin and co. are preparing for just that eventuality, with a new full-back set to arrive imminently on the south coast.

Southampton set to sign new full back

Now, Southampton are on the verge of adding another defender to their ranks in the form of 24-year-old Yukinari Sugawara. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the move to take the defender to St Mary's is now a "deal done", with Southampton set to pay around 7m euros (£5.9m) all in for the Japan international.

It is added that Sugawara underwent a medical on Wednesday ahead of completing a move to the Premier League new boys. Valued at 12m euros by transfer site Transfermarkt, the 24-year-old is likely available at a discount due to the fact that he is entering the final 12 months of his £3k-per week contract with AZ.

But he remains a top level player. As per stats site Statsbomb, he is the closest U23 player to Trent Alexander-Arnold stylistically from last season, though he will have to hit the ground running to have the same impact on the south coast as the England defender has on Merseyside.

He will become the 15th Japanese player to play in the Premier League after international teammate Daichi Kamada joined Crystal Palace earlier in the summer. He will also be the sixth member of the Japan squad to play in England's top flight next season (Mitoma, Tomiyasu, Kamada, Endo, Hashioka).