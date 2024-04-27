A "magnificent" Rangers player is expected to leave Ibrox at the end of the season, with an agreement reportedly in place with another club.

Rangers incomings & outgoings

This summer could be a busy one in the blue half of Glasgow, with plenty of focus on new signings, as well as current players who could potentially leave the club. In fact, one recent report shared quotes from a CEO Fans' Forum with Creag Robertson, which suggest the Gers are looking to sign a "number" of individuals:

"A number of good conversations with active targets are underway. I cannot give any more detail right now. Ideally we would like to bring in players early, for the start of pre-season, although the Euros might slow the market slightly. Our intention is to be on the front foot and bring players in as early as we can, but we will need to remain agile to the market dynamics."

St Mirren teenager Ethan Sutherland has been linked with a move to Rangers and is seen as a potential long-term acquisition, while Abdallah Sima's loan move from Brighton could be made permanent in the summer transfer window.

In terms of players who could move on, John Lundstram is out of contract at the end of the season, even though some reports have claimed that he could be keen on signing a new deal. Elsewhere, Borna Barisic and Kemar Roofe are among those in the same situation, and it looks as though they will depart.

Rangers set to lose "magnificent" ace

According to BeIN Sports Turkey [via Sport Witness], Rangers midfielder Lundstram has an agreement in place with Trabzonspor, with a move away from Ibrox looking like a certainty this summer.

There is no plan to offer the Englishman an extension, so barring a late twist of some kind, it looks as though he is now playing his final matches in a Gers shirt.

Assuming Lundstram does leave, he should be remembered as an excellent servant, making 149 appearances to date and winning one Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup apiece. Meanwhile, Andy Walker has described him as "magnificent" in the past, while former Sheffield United teammate Billy Sharp once said of him:

"He’s got all the attributes. He runs so much in a game, he provides assists and goals. He’s a real menace to other teams and a great player to have."

With Lundstram set to leave a void in the middle of the park at Rangers, it is vital that they sign a midfielder to make up for his departure. His £22,000-per-week salary being taken off the wage bill will help free up funds for new additions, and signing a younger replacement has to take precedence.

The hope is that the 30-year-old can now end his Gers career in style, helping his team seal Scottish Premiership title glory over Celtic in the coming weeks.