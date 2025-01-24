When Liverpool appointed Arne Slot last year, there was a pointed emphasis on the Dutchman being a head coach, rather than a manager.

This might feel like a technicality, but it's a marker of FSG shifting away from the way of things under Jurgen Klopp, stepping into a new-look, modern-feel hierarchy. Michael Edwards returned in a fresh role, rebranding Liverpool's senior structure.

Slot's job might have a principal focus on the team, tactics, and football, but he's not walled off from more hierarchal decisions. He liaises frequently with sporting director Richard Hughes and will have a significant say in transfer- and contract-related activity.

His coy responses relating to Liverpool's protracted contract problems, for example, carry an undercurrent of a deeper understanding. Slot will be championing the renewal of Trent Alexander-Arnold, or Virgil van Dijk, of Mohamed Salah.

But he will also be involved in working toward a success plan. Liverpool must outline contingencies, after all.

Liverpool's three-fold contract problem

The elite trinity of stars may all be plying their art elsewhere come Autumn, and though top sources such as The Athletic's David Ornstein have previously placated worried supporters by stressing that offers have been tabled and positive talks were ongoing for, at least, Salah and Van Dijk, we're now reaching February with no resolution.

Trent presents a different problem. The 26-year-old is entering his prime and is one of the world's best playmakers, but he's being courted by Real Madrid, who are confident that they will claim him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The knock-on effect of all this is that Liverpool are unable to focus on the transfer offensive, because how can prudent FSG make big-money moves while uncertain of the outcome of such significant players?

Nonetheless, Hughes and co have mapped out plans, and given that Salah, 32, is attracting interest once again from the Saudi Pro League, right-sided replacements have been earmarked.

Liverpool tend to pluck rising qualities and shape them into first-class talent, rather than forking out on the established elite.

Following that trend, Liverpool have got a rather exciting Premier League-based name on their radar.

Liverpool lining up Salah heir

As per Caught Offside, Liverpool are interested in signing Antoine Semenyo and have even proposed a player-plus-cash deal involving Ben Doak.

The Bournemouth winger, 25, has been one of the standout stars in the Premier League this term and is also on Arsenal's radar, who desperately need to replace the injured Bukayo Saka.

While Semenyo is valued at £50m, CaughtOffside sources have confirmed that he is open to leaving the Vitality Stadium and proving himself on the European stage.

However, wresting him from Cherries control at the season's midpoint will be difficult, for Bournemouth are seventh in the standings, only three points away from Chelsea in the top four.

What Antoine Semenyo would bring to Liverpool

Semenyo plays off the right flank and has gone from strength to strength since joining Bournemouth in January 2023, leaving Bristol City in a deal worth £10m.

His teammate, Lewis Cook, remarked at the start of the season that the Ghana forward could reach "another level" after coming on leaps and bounds under Andoni Iraola last term, and you'd have to agree that he's now operating at a remarkable level.

With Bournemouth pressing against the continental zone, Semenyo has arguably been the chief attacking talisman, stepping up after Dominic Solanke was sold to Tottenham for £65m during the summer.

Antoine Semenyo in the Premier League Match Stats* 23/24 24/25 Matches (starts) 33 (25) 21 (21) Goals 8 6 Assists 2 3 Shots (on target)* 2.1 (0.9) 3.9 (1.1) Big chances missed 5 7 Pass completion 74% 78% Big chances created 6 8 Dribble (success)* 1.5 (48%) 2.1 (58%) Ball recoveries* 3.4 5.0 Tackles + interceptions* 0.9 1.6 Total duels (won)* 4.5 (38%) 6.8 (44%) Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

Semenyo did play in England's top flight across the latter half of the 2022/23 campaign, but Gary O'Neil failed to activate his finest quality and he only started two matches.

As you can see above, he's made headway under an attack-minded and intelligent manager in Iraola, not only raising his output but also showcasing an impressive array of underlying qualities that will have won him plaudits within Liverpool's data-analytical room.