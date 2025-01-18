In what has been quite the trend over the years, Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly turned their attention to Portugal once again in the hope of landing a Ruben Neves repeat.

Wolves transfer news

Those at the Molineux have already welcomed one much-needed fresh face this month in the form of Emmanuel Agbadou, who should instantly provide new manager Vitor Pereira with a defensive boost given Wolves' lack of options in that department. Now, they've seemingly shifted their focus towards further reinforcements in pursuit of avoiding Premier League relegation this season.

On that front, names such as Renato Veiga have already been mentioned in what would be an impressive arrival from Chelsea. Whether the Blues will be willing to sell their versatile defender remains to be seen, however. Wolves could certainly do with his ability to step into midfield though, given that Mario Lemina is reportedly heading for the exit door to swap the Midlands for Saudi Arabia.

Failing to sign Veiga won't simply stop Wolves in their tracks if Lemina departs, of course, and it seems as though another potential replacement has already emerged this month.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Wolves have now submitted an opening £10m bid to sign Manu from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes with the deal now underway. Just 23 years old and a controlling defensive midfielder, Manu's arrival from Liga Portugal would have shades of Ruben Neves' arrival from Porto all those years ago.

If Manu is anything close to Neves then Wolves will be in for a treat if they can get any deal over the line before the end of the month. Their former midfielder is now written into the Molineux history books even after completing a move to Saudi Arabia in 2023 and now those in the Midlands could see a similar rise in the case of Manu.

Manu can follow successful Neves path

When Wolves signed a young Neves from Porto in 2017, it was seen as a major coup - and rightly so. The midfielder was ready for the top-flight but Wolves managed to lure him their way and went onto benefit almost instantly. As a result, his departure was always going to hurt and leave Wolves in desperate need of a technical player to bless Pereira's midfield, which is exactly where Manu could come in.

The Vitoria star can play in defensive midfield and at centre-back to offer Pereira yet another solution alongside Agbadou in that department. Meanwhile, he could simply become a natural replacement for the departing Mario Lemina and find himself next to the likes of Joao Gomes or Andre in the middle of the park.

Breaking that Brazilian partnership up in Wolves' midfield could prove to be a difficult task for Manu, but that competition will only benefit Pereira's side as the fixtures come thick and fast in their battle to avoid Premier League relegation.