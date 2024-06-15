Tottenham are set for an imminent transfer decision as they receive a formal bid for one £20 million player, with the Lilywhites currently negotiating their first sale of the summer window.

Players who could be sold by Spurs this summer

Chairman Daniel Levy and Spurs are said to be open to offers for around a dozen squad members this summer (Paul O'Keefe), as manager Ange Postecoglou looks to rebuild his team and strengthen in key areas.

The Australian has publicly admitted that drastic change is needed at N17, and he also suggested that players could be set to make way over the next few weeks - drawing comparisons to the transformations of Arsenal and Liverpool in recent years.

"We need change. Change has to happen," said Postecoglou on his current Spurs squad.

"You can’t want to alter your course and expect the same people are going to be on that. It’s just not going to happen. We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about.

"It’s impossible to say you’re going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey. It’s not for the want of trying. It’s just that we’re going to play a certain way, we’re going to train a certain way and we’re going to have a certain mindset. And that’s not for everyone.

"Whether it’s Liverpool or Arsenal, if you look at the beginning of their journeys, by the time they win the competition or have success, the team’s almost unrecognisable."

Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso, Troy Parrott, Joe Rodon, Richarlison, Sergio Reguilon, Yves Bissouma, Manor Solomon, Emerson Royal and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have been named by various reports as players who could be sold by Tottenham this summer.

Any of the aforementioned crop could join Tanguy Ndombele out the door, after Spurs reached an agreement to terminate the Frenchman's contract a year early. The first to follow Ndombele could well be right-back Djed Spence.

Djed Spence's best Serie A games for Genoa last season Match Match Rating (via WhoScored) Juventus 0-0 Genoa 7.16 Empoli 0-0 Genoa 7.08 Genoa 2-1 Sassuolo 6.97 Lazio 1-0 Genoa 6.71 AC Milan 3-3 Genoa 6.66

According to recent reports, Genoa are in advancing talks to sign Spence on a permanent deal from Tottenham, and Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on the matter.

Decision imminent as Tottenham receive formal Spence bid

As per Romano, Tottenham will make a decision on selling Spence soon after receiving a formal bid from Genoa. Negotiations remain ongoing between both sides to complete a deal, coming after the 23-year-old enjoyed a brilliant second half of last campaign on a temporary spell there.

"Understand Genoa have sent formal bid to Tottenham to sign Djed Spence," wrote Romano.

"Negotiations ongoing between clubs, now up to Spurs with final decision to follow soon."

Spence has endured a nightmare stint at N17 since joining in a £20 million deal from Middlesbrough two years ago, finding himself surplus to requirements under both Antonio Conte and Postecoglou.