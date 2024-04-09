It is believed a defender is set to leave Crystal Palace this summer as exit news comes out of Selhurst Park this week.

The players who could depart Crystal Palace before 24/25

Manager Oliver Glasner faces a tough task later this year as top clubs eye up some of his best players.

Indeed, the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise have been linked with moves to elite Premier League sides when the transfer window reopens. Olise could attract interest from Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano, while Eze has admirers at Tottenham.

“I think he’d be a great signing for Tottenham, I mean we’ve seen his qualities in the Premier League this season,” said pundit Paul Robinson to Tottenham News recently on their links to Eze.

“We’ve seen Palace struggle without him in their side. He’s 25, with his attacking prowess, he has the ability to play in the midfield but more of an attacking midfielder. You look at the options Tottenham have got in those areas, Brennan Johnson’s come in – would they have signed Eze last year ahead of Johnson? There’s an argument potentially they would have done if they could have done.

Eberechi Eze's best league games for Palace this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Crystal Palace 3-2 Sheffield United 8.96 Crystal Palace 3-2 Wolves 8.48 Crystal Palace 2-3 Everton 7.83 Crystal Palace 3-1 Brentford 7.61 Sheffield United 1-0 Crystal Palace 7.57

"So there is space there in the squad for that type of player. If Tottenham do go for Eze they’re going to have competition from numerous clubs but I think Ange has the managerial pull because of the way he plays, the noises we hear coming out of Tottenham, the good feeling around the place."

Alongside both Eze and Olise, there are rumours that star Palace defender Marc Guehi may also depart for one of England's elite this summer, with Glasner facing the possibility of battling to keep many of his key men.

The Eagles and chairman Steve Parish may have to sell at least one to fund their own transfer activity, as they seek to back Glasner ahead of his first full season in charge.

They'll also be looking to offload as many fringe players as possible, and it appears the future of one has already been decided.

Kofi Balmer "will be leaving" Crystal Palace

According to journalist Edmund Brack, a correspondent for the South London Press who regularly reports on Glasner's side and AFC Wimbledon, defender Kofi Balmer's future is far from Selhurst Park.

The 23-year-old, who is currently on loan at Wimbledon in League Two, doesn't have a future under Glasner. Indeed, it is believed Balmer will be leaving Crystal Palace this summer.

He's said to have impressed during his time under Johnnie Jackson, with Balmer having just one year left on his deal by the time next season comes around.