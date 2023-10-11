Arsenal have enjoyed a near-faultless start to the campaign, starring across all competition, but more specifically in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta has his side joint-top after eight fixtures, having finally toppled Manchester City after years of trying. Such form is owed to numerous outstanding performers, with Declan Rice in particular shining.

How is Declan Rice playing?

The former West Ham United captain marked an astronomical acquisition when he was signed in the summer, raking in a £105m fee to briefly shatter the previous British transfer record.

As such huge expectations emerged on his shoulders, which he has taken in his stride with remarkable ease.

Already his Spanish boss has been rushing to praise his exploits which have earned him a 7.41 average match rating in the league, with the 41-year-old noting after their win over Crystal Palace: "I thought he was fantastic. He really dominated the game. He bossed the midfield and dominated the game. He was very influential, both attacking and defending."

Such a figure is buoyed by his exemplary figures in the key areas needed to thrive in midfield, as his 92% pass accuracy and 0.6 key passes per game denote an economical creator, whilst his 1.6 interceptions, 2.3 tackles and 4.4 ball recoveries outline his steelier side, via Sofascore.

However, having been forced to feature predominantly beside the likes of Fabio Vieira, or more recently Jorginho, perhaps there is another level for the England international to reach, should Thomas Partey soon return to the side.

How good is Thomas Partey?

After all, last season Rice would add nine goal contributions to his game in all competitions to outline him as the paramount all-around midfielder.

Should the Ghanaian enforcer return following his recent spell on the sidelines, with the same freshness and aggression that saw him shine last term, the two could strike up a partnership to allow the 24-year-old to retain what has helped him thrive thus far, but also push forward to add a few more goals and assists to his game.

This would be a possibility especially heightened were they to drop Jorginho, as whilst the Italian metronome can add some defensive structure, he is largely there as a stand-in, with his ability to drop a clanger always a huge possibility.

To compare him with other midfielders across Europe, and whilst he sits in the top 7% for passes attempted and the top 8% for progressive passes per 90, the 31-year-old only manages to reach the top 31% for tackles and 21% for interceptions, via FBref.

Meanwhile, their £45m "monster", as dubbed so by journalist Abdu Dilshan Wasike, sits in the top 4% for both passes attempted and progressive passes per 90 when compared against the same group, whilst also having managed 2.1 tackles and 1.2 clearances per game last season too.

It is clear that Partey adds much more security to the engine room than Jorginho, and the defensive foundation he would offer alongside an ability to dictate the tempo arguably makes the former Chelsea star obsolete.

Should he be fit after the international break, he and Rice might be poised to strike up a frightening partnership.