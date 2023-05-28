Arsenal have been handed an almighty boost in their pursuit of their top target.

What’s the latest on Declan Rice to Arsenal?

That’s according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who spoke on the House of Champions Podcast about the Gunners’ pursuit of Declan Rice.

He shared an update on the widespread interest, noting that the north London outfit might just have pulled out in front in the race: “Yes, (Ten Hag is) an admirer and I think that’s normal, but it is the same with Mikel Arteta and I still think that Arsenal are the favourites to sign Declan Rice.

“They have been working on that deal, it was in January when they discussed Rice internally. They’ve already had him at the top of their list for the midfield, so I’m sure Arsenal will make a bid for Declan Rice in the next weeks.”

Despite the clamour surrounding any progress, his mouth-watering £120m price tag still looms ominously over a potential deal.

Would Declan Rice improve William Saliba?

It is common knowledge that a good midfield partnership to protect the back four is what truly allows the latter to flourish.

For every Rio Ferdinand, there was a Roy Keane patrolling ahead, just like with Patrick Vieira and Sol Campbell and even Rodri and Ruben Dias today.

Now, in north London, it is William Saliba who will be hoping to gain such solidity with the West Ham United captain just in front of him.

Having enjoyed a fine debut year in the Premier League, starring at the heart of a squad that has conceded just 43 goals in 37 games, this has been with the exploits of Thomas Partey as the Frenchman's screen.

The Ghanaian has maintained a 7.10 average rating, upheld through defensive excellence that has included 2.1 tackles and 0.9 interceptions per game, via Sofascore.

Meanwhile, Rice improves upon all those attributes, boasting a superior 7.20 average rating paired with 2.2 tackles and 1.7 interceptions per game, alongside six goal contributions, via Sofascore.

Such consistency, continuing on from last year’s successes where he was branded a Hammers “legend” by Ray Parlour, only emphasises just how influential this deal could be in taking them to the next level.

Whilst offering a colossal defensive presence, the England international somehow also manages to be a creative threat too.

The expectation would be that by placing these bolstered defensive numbers in front of him, Saliba could build upon an already admirable 6.96 average rating in the league to reach the levels of the likes of Ferdinand and Campbell.

Having already been branded one of the top centre-backs in the division by pundit Darren Bent, perhaps the presence of such a solid and reliable midfield general could be that legendary asset akin to Keane and Vieira, affording the 22-year-old that license to truly reach outstanding levels on his way to Premier League glory.