Everything that Arsenal have done over the last few months, regarding transfers and tactical shifts, has been to usurp Manchester City and win the Premier League title. Therefore, things are set to be no different in January.

Who could Arsenal sign in January?

With big-money acquisitions like Kai Havertz and Declan Rice, the pressure was understandably ramped up on two stars expected to perform. Whilst the jury is still out on the former, their club-record signing has taken to life in north London with ease, proving pivotal in their unbeaten league start as a calming yet destructive presence in the engine room.

The England international is slowly growing into one of the division's finest players, and Mikel Arteta could seek to lean on that by helping him reach new heights.

Although it may seem a strange move on the surface, reports have noted the Gunners' interest in Pep Guardiola's outcast Kalvin Phillips, who has struck up a fine partnership with the former West Ham United captain on numerous occasions for the Three Lions.

With chances limited for the 27-year-old, who is desperately seeking any opportunity to rekindle his once-promising career, perhaps Edu could be set to hand him one final chance at the highest level to prove his worth. His presence could even push Rice beyond that of Rodri...

Could Declan Rice surpass Rodri?

It was always bound to be the key comparison for these two sides both vying for the title, just as Martin Odegaard has often seen himself pitted against Kevin De Bruyne, and how the same has happened with Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden.

Guardiola's midfield compatriot has proven pivotal for the Citizens in extending their monopoly over English football, having shone in the engine room as a metronomic presence capable of dictating entire games from deep.

Whilst it did take him a year to acclimatise, last season saw him truly shine as an ever-present ace instrumental in their treble success. In the Premier League alone he would showcase his controlling mastery by recording eight goal contributions and a 91% pass accuracy, alongside 0.9 key passes, 1.9 tackles and 5.1 duels won per game, via Sofascore.

To compare that with Rice's start to the new term, and it is clear where the comparisons emerge from. The 24-year-old is also posting an impressive 92% pass accuracy, and whilst his key passes drop to 0.6 per game, he instead is recording 2.3 tackles and 4.4 ball recoveries per game.

The two are hardly far apart, and Phillips could provide the perfect addition to help his compatriot reach new heights, offering a platform for additional creativity should he return to his best.

After all, the former Leeds United man has been vocal about his enjoyment when playing beside him: "There's a lot of talk about me and Declan Rice fighting for one position but when we play together, I think we play really well. It’s an honour to play with him."

Then, ex-England manager Fabio Capello would rush to praise what Phillips offers, noting: "Phillips is not like Pirlo and he will never be. He is a much faster and more aggressive player, of good quality but he is not Andrea's heir."

Although it has been a long time since the £150k-per-week ace featured regularly, last starring during the 2020/21 league season which saw him maintain 1.2 key passes and 2.6 tackles per game, perhaps a show of faith from Arteta, plus placing him beside an old friend, could help him recapture these levels and help Rice become the paramount midfield player in the league.