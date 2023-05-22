Arsenal could be closing in on a famous double swoop that could propel them to Premier League glory...

What's the latest on Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo to Arsenal?

According to Football Insider, the Gunners could very well complete two monumental deals this summer, adding both Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo to Mikel Arteta's squad.

One unnamed source within the report suggested that "it's very possible" for such a move to occur, as they both lead the race for the West Ham United captain and are favourites for Brighton and Hove Albion's main man.

Both seem keen on a switch to the Emirates but have been touted at £90m and £120m respectively. Therefore, if moves are to be made, it could end up costing upwards of £210m.

How good are Rice and Caicedo?

Should the north London outfit revolutionise their engine room in one fell swoop, it could immediately see their new duo rated alongside famous partnerships of the past to have graced this fine club.

As midfield pairings go, few have come close to the level of Patrick Vieira and Cesc Fabregas, who boasted the perfect balance of pace, power and technical superiority.

Although they only enjoyed two years within the same squad, as the Frenchman was reaching the twilight of his Arsenal career, they still combined magnificently, particularly in the season following their invincible 2003/04 triumph.

These two legends of the game made 32 and 33 appearances in the league respectively, with the Spanish maestro slowly adding that patented creativity into his style that made him so successful. Just six goal contributions in all competitions suggested the platform for improvement in the future, but his energy and ability to forge chances from deep made him instrumental regardless.

It could be argued that Rice might occupy such a role should he join, who further proved on Sunday his ability to push forward and announce himself as a goal threat whilst also boasting an "insane maturity" that presenter Kelly Somers once lauded.

He too has six goal contributions in the league, but marries this with one key pass and 2.2 tackles per game, via Sofascore. Pairing this kind of all-around expertise with the workmanlike Caicedo could prove imperative in their hunt for silverware, especially given the similarities the Ecuador international shares with Vieira.

As a physically imposing midfield stalwart, the three-time Premier League winner offered a hard-working foil to the somewhat lackadaisical brilliance that Fabregas often produced.

To allow the England international to shine alongside him, Caicedo's 2.8 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game make him a fine facilitator for those around him. However, that is without mentioning his outstanding 1.5 key passes per game too, which indicates that immense quality to further liken the Brighton gem to Vieira.

Given the season where they mainly featured together saw them narrowly finish second and claim two trophies, there is reason to believe that this double swoop might take them a step further in the league after the immense progress they have already made this year.