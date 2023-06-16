West Ham United's captain Declan Rice has been the talk of the transfer window so far, and with so many twists and turns surrounding his future, Football FanCast is here keep you informed on all the latest updates.

What's the latest on Rice?

After West Ham's historic Conference League win in Prague earlier this month, chairman David Sullivan admitted Rice had probably played his last game for the club.

"I think it has to be. We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going," he told talkSPORT.

Sullivan's comments sparked a transfer saga, involving several top clubs, with Arsenal the first to formalise their interest with a concrete bid.

The Gunners saw their opening offer of £80m, plus £10m in add-ons, rejected, and are now preparing to table a second offer for the 24-year-old.

Who else is interested?

The Telegraph released a story on 15th June claiming two 'top clubs' are preparing to rival Arsenal for Rice's signature, with Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea all being touted as potential suitors.

Although, with Chelsea having failed to qualify for Europe next season and Manchester United's continued uncertainty involving a potential takeover, both clubs appear less likely to land the 41-cap England international as it stands.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich were previously in the race, but they withdrew their interest after the deal became more and more expensive, and have already signed RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer on a free transfer.

Where does Rice want to go?

The Guardian reports that Rice would like to remain in London and be close to his family after becoming a father last year.

He admires Mikel Arteta's playing style and recognises he would be a regular starter at the Emirates.

His favoured destination remains the Gunners, although he did hold talks with treble-winning City boss Pep Guardiola before the end of the campaign.

The Citizens could submit a bid involving Kalvin Phillips, which may give City an upper hand in negotiations with West Ham, as it would serve as a direct replacement for Rice.

What price do the Hammers want for Rice?

West Ham value their captain at £120m, but are prepared to accept £100m plus a player, as reported by Sky Sports.

Rice has two years remaining on his deal at the east London club, and the Irons are in no financial need to sell their prized asset, so they can afford to hold out for a substantial offer, which could see him become the most expensive British player of all time.

Real Madrid's new signing Jude Bellingham may surpass the current record holder Jack Grealish, with his fee potentially rising to over £115m with add-ons, £5m less than the fee West Ham are demanding.