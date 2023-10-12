Arsenal may have spent big throughout a transformative summer window, but it seems Mikel Arteta is far from content as he seeks to cement his stranglehold over the Premier League...

Who could Arsenal sign this January?

Having already welcomed Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz recently on big-money deals, it should come as no surprise that funds are likely low at the Emirates.

However, that does not mean they cannot afford to dip into the market should a bargain present itself, which is exactly the suggestion made by TEAMtalk.

The report notes the Gunners' interest in promising teenage sensation Arthur Vermeeren, who Royal Antwerp have made available for just £15m, but will face competition from other European powerhouses such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona.

It is also stated that such a signing might force the former West Ham United captain into a new role, helping to further unlock the potential of the club's record signing.

Who is Arthur Vermeeren?

Having burst onto the scene at the start of the 2022/23 season, as a fresh-faced 17-year-old handed an opportunity, he quickly made himself indispensable for his boyhood club, starring in defensive midfield.

As a classic number six, boasting immense maturity for someone so young, it is actually his start to the new term that has certainly caught the eye, with the 18-year-old having posted an outstanding 7.45 average match rating, buoyed by his 88% pass accuracy combined with 1.6 key passes, 1.5 interceptions, 1.8 tackles and a whopping 8.3 ball recoveries per game, via Sofascore.

Despite his clear defensive prowess, other sections of the media have sought to laud the all-around assets of Vermeeren, with Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig noting: "18 years of age. G/A wasn't his strength and now he starts adding it to his repertoire. One of the most complete young midfielders in Europe."

Then, former Arsenal favourite and current Barcelona sporting director Marc Overmars would laud the teenager with further praise, suggesting: "I have no doubt that he has a fantastic level. The first time I saw him he reminded me of Xavi and Iniesta, a footballer of the same profile".

With a silky skillset and a clear ability to create whilst dictating games, it seems the latter is perhaps a more appropriate comparison.

Should the defensive-minded youngster be brought in and handed an instant start by Arteta, who does boast an acute focus on developing youth, then it might allow Rice to push further forward and start adding more goals and assisting to a game already so well-rounded.

After all, last season for the Hammers he would record six goal contributions whilst managing one key pass per game in the league, earning praise for his offensive qualities despite largely featuring as a holding midfielder. After all, even Sky Sports's Sam Blitz would claim back in June: 'The midfielder is West Ham's most reliable attacking player, yet has some of the best defensive numbers in the Premier League.'

The technical quality is there for Rice to begin his offensive journey, and it could just take the acquisition of Vermeeren to instigate it. His solid presence just behind the Englishman might provide the perfect backbone to turn Arteta's side into one capable of winning it all.