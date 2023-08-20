Highlights Manchester United could sign their answer to Declan Rice before the window shuts.

A move is likely to be more expensive than the player's £44m market value.

He's a 'world-class' performer.

Manchester United may spring into action again late on in the market, given their stuttering start to the Premier League season...

Who are Manchester United signing this summer?

Having narrowly defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opening-day clash, and falling to a disappointing defeat most recently to Tottenham Hotspur, it has hardly been the most inspiring beginning to this campaign.

Such underperformance could spur Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils' hierarchy into action, with a big-money move to potentially silence the vocal critics.

However, it will have to be a monumental acquisition to truly solve their big issues, with one name in particular able to fit the bill who could potentially soon be available.

After all, they have shown an interest in Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni this window, with the Spanish giants expected to command a mouth-watering fee to sanction his exit. Football Transfers value the Frenchman at just €51.5m (£44m).

How good is Aurelien Tchouameni?

They would likely have to pay way over that aforementioned figure, with a fee that could rise close to what Arsenal paid for Declan Rice.

In what turned into a heavily drawn-out saga, the Gunners saw off competition from Manchester City to tempt the former West Ham United captain to spearhead their revolution.

Mikel Arteta remained incensed that the England international was imperative to any future success they would enjoy, and so a mouth-watering £105m was paid.

Last term saw the 24-year-old maintain an impressive 88% pass accuracy, register six goal contributions, 2.1 tackles and one key pass per game, via Sofascore, highlighting his all-round qualities from the middle of the park.

His new Spanish boss was quick to laud him upon confirming the deal: "He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now. Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here."

These marked exceptional figures for a side that endured a relegation battle for large parts of their term, which makes his similarities with Tchouameni an exciting prospect for Ten Hag.

FBref even emphasises them by including Rice on his 'similar players' list, whilst also showcasing how he ranks against other midfielders across Europe. The Frenchman sits in the top 1% for pass completion rate per 90, as well as the top 2% for interceptions per 90.

He is a truly outstanding defensive midfielder, and despite his game time being somewhat limited in his debut campaign in Madrid, still shone.

His 7.13 average rating in La Liga emphasised this, as he too clearly shone in the same key areas that have seen Rice so lauded. Defensively outstanding and economical in possession, their respective presences help maintain balance within their teams.

However, it could even be argued that his ceiling is above that of the Arteta favourite, with journalist Stefen Bienkowski including him as one of "three potentially world-class midfielders" already at the Santiago Bernabeu, noted even before the arrival of Jude Bellingham.

It is this depth that could actually suggest an exit would be on the cards for Tchouameni, who might seek to become a leading figure elsewhere rather than one of the peripheral figures for Los Blancos.

Ten Hag would likely love to profit from such uncertainty, securing his very own Rice to hold down his midfield and get their season back on track.