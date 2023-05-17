Arsenal seem set to lose Granit Xhaka this summer, willingly sanctioning his exit after a fine final campaign in north London.

The Swiss international has been instrumental in Mikel Arteta's engine room, but with the midfielder set to turn 31 at the start of next season, his five goals and seven assists are far from maintainable given his inevitable decline will likely soon start.

Such willingness to allow an integral cog of their success this season to leave marks confidence in quickly securing his replacement, with sporting director Edu Gaspar having seemingly narrowed his pursuit down to two targets: Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

What's the latest news on Declan Rice's move to Arsenal?

With two bids rejected for the latter in January, reports are claiming that the 21-year-old remains high on their wish list, and a raid of Brighton and Hove Albion could still be committed this summer.

Despite this, renowned transfer expert and journalist Fabrizio Romano recently spoke on his YouTube channel about the Gunners' alternative plans to move for the West Ham United captain, who has been touted at a cost of £100m.

The Italian transfer guru noted that the 24-year-old machine remains a "top target" for the north London outfit, with conversations ongoing with the player and the club.

An official bid is expected from the Gunners in the coming weeks, though it is noted that the Hammers remain in no position to negotiate, despite David Moyes' recent admission that he may well leave in the coming window.

Should only one of these two midfield powerhouses be attainable for Edu and Arteta, there is no doubt as to which one should be preferred.

Is Declan Rice better than Moises Caicedo?

Although the Seagulls' star man may well be battling at the right end of the table, it arguably makes Rice's exploits within a relegation battle even more impressive.

To shine when his teammates are of such low quality, as opposed to thriving in a well-rounded and generally outstanding side, showcases true character and quality.

As such, the Irons ace has maintained a 7.19 average rating, with three goals, two assists and one key pass per game suggestive of the creativity creeping into his game, This seeks to build upon his already outstanding defensive work, which has seen him record 1.8 interceptions and 2.3 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

Although Caicedo might maintain similar stats to the £55m-rated England international, it seems that the resolute Roberto De Zerbi will remain keen on keeping his Ecuadorian general, especially with the promise European football is set to bring.

He too has maintained 1.3 key passes and three tackles per game, culminating in a 7.14 average rating, via Sofascore. Their respective skill sets are actually frighteningly similar, yet the pedigree and experience of Rice probably edges him as the better alternative heading into the summer window.

His consistently-impressive performances for years at the top flight have afforded him the experience to go with his country to a World Cup and a EUROs campaign, having starred in both.

It is no wonder the £60k-per-week star has been branded "world-class" by pundit and ex-Arsenal man Alan Smith, and therefore is no surprise that he seems set to be Edu's preferred midfield option right now.