Arsenal could be closing in on their top summer target already...

What's the latest on Declan Rice to Arsenal?

That's according to The Independent, who claim that despite plenty of Premier League interest, it is the Gunners who remain in the driving seat for West Ham United captain Declan Rice.

The north London outfit has already found themselves embroiled in a long-standing transfer saga with the 24-year-old, having already seen two bids rejected by the Hammers.

However, they are hoping to once again move quickly to mobilise a new offer, which would easily surpass their previous record signing of £72m. It is noted that the feeling within their camp remains positive that they are getting 'closer' to concluding a deal.

With a move for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz now all but confirmed too, it seems Mikel Arteta is wasting no time in bolstering his squad in preparation for the new campaign. These are exciting times indeed as the Gunners target two Premier League superstars to bolster their ranks.

Would Declan Rice improve Martin Odegaard?

The signing of such a stunning midfield general would likely have a boost on everyone within the team, but few would arguably benefit more than Martin Odegaard.

Their Norwegian captain profited hugely from the defensive exploits of Thomas Partey behind him, and yet that ageing titan seems poised to be swapped out for the fresh and youthful energy that this London-born ace promises.

Not only can he provide a sturdier platform for the 24-year-old to thrive, but also his added technical assets make him a particularly special option to hold down the engine room.

Last term he recorded a 7.19 average rating in the league, largely upheld through his one key pass, 2.1 tackles and 1.7 interceptions per game, via Sofascore. For comparison, Partey only managed a 7.11 average rating, and saw his key passes drop to 0.8 and his interceptions fall dramatically to 0.5 per match.

Such an outstanding personal season for Rice served not only to maintain his steady rise to prominence but prove the words of journalist Roshane Thomas correct too. He had branded the midfielder a "generational talent" just last year.

Having now made himself a hero in east London by claiming European silverware, it seems fitting that he should take this next natural step up to help Arteta challenge for the title once again.

To place him beside Odegaard could be a petrifying combination for the rest of the Premier League, as it could see the 15 goals and eight assists the maestro recorded last term skyrocket even further with such a reliable asset behind him.

It seems that the progression of this side hinges on the completion of this Rice deal, suggesting that the Gunners should stop waiting around and finalise the move.