Arsenal are seemingly closing in on their top target for the summer, in a move that could revolutionise the way Mikel Arteta sets his team up.

What's the latest on Declan Rice to Arsenal?

That's according to Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, who offered his verdict on the Gunners' pursuit of Declan Rice.

The West Ham United midfielder has been a long-term target of the north London outfit, seeking to find an upgrade to the outgoing Granit Xhaka.

Speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, he claimed:

"Arsenal are supposedly, and have been quite like Real Madrid with Bellingham, they’ve supposedly got this deal verbally agreed with somebody that he’ll come to Arsenal, but West Ham are being sensible, they realise he won’t sign a new contract and they’re trying to maximise what they will get for him and I’ve heard them looking for as much as £150m for him."

Whilst this kind of ludicrous fee might seem unlikely, David Moyes had suggested in February that any move would have to surpass the British transfer record set in January, as Chelsea spent £106.8m to sign Enzo Fernandez.

Therefore, the reported £100m fee is a more likely indicator of the price, perhaps just rising above.

Could Declan Rice improve Martin Odegaard?

This kind of high-profile acquisition will rightly get fans excited for what he alone can bring to the Emirates, his role as a defensive midfielder means that what he will offer his teammates is arguably an even brighter proposition.

The 24-year-old talent has enjoyed a fine personal campaign, and whilst creativity has been seeping into his game, he largely remains a facilitator for his offensive allies to thrive, as someone keen to do the dirty work.

As such, although Martin Odegaard has enjoyed his best season in north London, with his 7.35 rating the highest of his previous two years, he could reach new heights after the summer given the security that someone of Rice's quality provides.

Their Norwegian maestro posted 15 goals and eight assists in the recently-concluded season, starring at the heart of Arteta's free-flowing philosophy.

Backed up by the likes of Xhaka and Thomas Partey, the £115k-per-week maestro was given the creative freedom he needed to achieve such success.

By now adding such an "outstanding" footballer behind him instead, in the eyes of Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison, the sky really is the limit.

After all, in a term where he recorded a 7.19 average rating, he also maintained one key pass, 1.7 interceptions, 2.1 tackles and 1.5 clearances per game, via Sofascore. For comparison, their Ghanaian midfielder saw his interceptions drop to 0.8 per game, and his three goal contributions were doubled by the six Rice posted.

Even Xhaka, who enjoyed a standout final year at the club, saw his 7.05 average rating reach nowhere near the levels of his potential successor.

The Hammers' main man has everything needed to be a true stalwart under Arteta, with that touch of class that perhaps sets him apart from the 29-year-old powerhouse.

Therefore, both creatively and defensively, his exploits can help supply Odegaard with more of the ball in key areas, and with more space to do his damage.

Next season could be scary with these two on the same side.