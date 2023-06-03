Arsenal appear set to implement their plan of action in the race to secure their top summer transfer target.

What's the latest on Declan Rice to Arsenal?

That's according to Fabrizio Romano, who gave his verdict on Mikel Arteta's pursuit on West Ham United captain Declan Rice.

Referenced in a brief report on CaughtOffside, it is noted that the Gunners will put a bid in to tempt the midfield to the Emirates, but only once the east London outfit has played their Europa Conference League final on the 7th of June.

Believed to be demanding an eye-watering sum of £120m, Hammers boss David Moyes will be hoping he can instigate a bidding war, with Bayern Munich also reportedly sniffing around his main man.

Would Declan Rice replace Thomas Partey?

For such a mouth-watering price tag, the 24-year-old will not be joining as a rotation option. He will be welcomed as the shining light of their new-look midfield, rendering others like Thomas Partey insignificant despite his £45m move back in 2020.

The Ghanaian general has finally seemed to hit his stride in north London after a previously tumultuous injury-hit tenure, and was a vital cog in Arteta's unlikely title push which was not to culminate in silverware. The 29-year-old offered a combative yet calming presence in the engine room, however, this new acquisition could render him obsolete.

Everything Partey does, it could be argued that Rice either does better.

With a penchant for breaking up the play and offloading to his nearest creator, the former Atletico Madrid ace this season maintained an average rating of 7.11, upheld through an 88% pass accuracy and 0.8 key passes, 2.1 tackles and 1.2 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

It would be disingenuous to downplay these figures, but it instead proves just how outstanding the England international has been to achieve the same or better in a relegation-threatened side.

His average rating is elevated to 7.19, with an 88% pass accuracy rendering the two at the same metronomic level. However, the inclusion of one key pass per game is a steady improvement that suggests a killer instinct that Partey lacks, with his four goals and two assists supporting that.

Despite both recording 2.1 tackles per game too, Rice's 1.7 interceptions and 1.5 clearances edge him defensively, via Sofascore.

It is this tireless work rate that has led to further praise, with pundit and former Arsenal striker Alan Smith having previously suggested that he's "like two players" for the Irons.

With the potential newcomer set to offer fresh impetus in the heart of midfield, to usurp the man who is regarded as the heartbeat of Arteta's team, his all-around creative and defensive offerings must have enamoured the Spanish boss, who refuses to be deterred in his relentless pursuit.

As such, the deal would spell bad news for Partey, who might well see his position under fire.