Arsenal are a team that clearly has immeasurable trust in their youth, best outlined in the fact that they boast the youngest average squad in the league alongside Southampton.

Therefore, it will worry Mikel Arteta greatly that they do not boast that same freshness in their engine room, with Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey aged 30 and 29 respectively, and a 31-year-old Jorginho as a backup.

Of late, the Spaniard has actually preferred the latter to his Ghanaian stopper, in an effort to exert more control over games as more of a pass-master.

However, if Edu is to get their top target this summer, it could make both of these midfielders obsolete as Declan Rice offers a fine blend between the two.

As a hard-working general who is beginning to add creativity to his game, the West Ham United captain has proven himself more than capable of dominating the midfield battle even for a relegation-threatened side. Should he move to this title-chasing outfit, the sky really is the limit.

However, with a £120m price tag hovering above his head, the Gunners might need to make some sacrifices to tempt such a top young talent to the Emirates.

Given Partey's recent absence from the side, and the fact his profile directly matches the 24-year-old's, this potential transfer could spell the end of the ex-Atletico Madrid ace's time in north London.

Is Declan Rice better than Thomas Partey?

Although Partey has been ever-present in their midfield, starting 26 times, at crucial moments this season he has gone missing. His 7.11 average rating is impressive, but perhaps hides displays like the 6.1 showing against the Hammers, in which Rice taught him a lesson and the Premier League slipped further out of their grip.

Sitting as the protector of the two centre-backs, the £200k-per-week titan has maintained an 88% pass accuracy alongside 2.2 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

However, when compared to Rice, these figures are all blown out of the water.

His 7.21 average rating is upheld through an 88% pass accuracy too, but he adds 1.8 interceptions and 1.5 clearances onto his 2.3 tackles per game. That is without mentioning his 61% dribble success rate, which allows him to progress play and get into the positions that have seen him notch three goals and two assists, also per Sofascore.

It seems that with each passing season, David Moyes' main man only improves. It is no wonder he was branded a "generational talent" by journalist Roshane Thomas.

If Arteta is to maintain his youth-focused philosophy, and Edu is the man tasked with ensuring the culture remains that way, to swap Rice for Partey is a necessary decision to see Arsenal improve their levels whilst further decreasing their average age. The future would be so immeasurably bright in north London if they can push this deal through in the summer.