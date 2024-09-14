Whilst Aston Villa deserve high praise for their recent rise, they could yet suffer from their own success with a major European club eyeing a move for one of Unai Emery's key men.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans are gunning for back-to-back top four finishes in the Premier League to ensure that last season was no blip and that they're very much here to stay among Europe's elite. So far, on that front, they've ticked plenty of boxes, with two wins in three games and just the one loss coming against title contenders Arsenal in a game that could have gone either way.

Those in the Midlands have the summer transfer window to thank for such a solid start. They spent the last few months adding to Emery's squad and managed to lose only Douglas Luiz and Moussa Diaby in pursuit of avoiding any profit and sustainability trouble.

One man who has represented the impressive nature of their business more than anyone is Amadou Onana. The central midfield arrived from Everton in a deal reportedly worth as much as £50m and hasn't looked back since, scoring twice in three Premier League games. It's the type of start that has instantly won over those at Villa Park, but also seemingly attracted interest from elsewhere.

According to MARCA, Barcelona chief Deco still has Onana in his sights ahead of 2025 as the La Liga giants look to finally replace Sergio Busquets. They were initially reportedly interested in the Belgian at Everton only for Villa to swoop in and land his signature. Now, they could ensure that his next move comes around even quicker.

Just 23 years old, there's no doubt that the midfielder has a big future ahead of him, but it remains to be seen whether that future will be in the Midlands or in Barcelona.

"Excellent" Onana is destined for the top

Amid financial instability and the soap opera that is Barcelona these days, a move to the European giants may not carry the same attraction as it once did, but this is still one of the most historic clubs in history and one that is still hard to resist as a result. It's a move that the likes of Robert Lewandowski have been unable to turn down even from Bayern Munich and now potentially a move that Onana will be forced to ponder.

As Aston Villa continue their rise, it's becoming more and more clear that Onana is a player destined for the very top, be that with the Villans or elsewhere in years to come. The Belgian has been catching the eye ever since his time at Everton, with Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig describing his performance against Arsenal in the 2022/23 campaign as "excellent".

Earning a reported £140,000-a-week at the club, only time will tell whether Onana's form takes him beyond Aston Villa, who could yet fall victim to their own rapid rise in recent years under Emery.