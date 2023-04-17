Tottenham Hotspur's season has been a miserable one, which once again is destined to end without any silverware. This is a run that now extends back over nearly 15 years, and one which will have Daniel Levy furious.

Many seek to point their fingers at the CEO for a mentality issue that prevents the club from hunting trophies, which has likely resulted in a few more expensive blunders in recent years. This is not reserved to just players either, as the decisions to appoint Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte have both fallen flat too.

Without an identity and desperate to at the very least see some good football return to north London, this summer marks a huge potential turning point should the 61-year-old businessman get it right.

Whilst his first port of call might be to secure a manager, he will want to ensure that the playing staff retains its top-quality assets in order to maintain some appeal to convince top coaches to join.

With Harry Kane constantly linked with a move away, he is the standout name they will want to keep ahold of.

However, this is somewhat out of their control, as if a big enough bid comes in, or the legendary marksman starts to push for a move himself, the Lilywhites could be rendered powerless.

Therefore, they should perhaps focus on something they can control that would keep quality levels up, like purchasing Dejan Kulusevski permanently once his loan ends this summer.

How much will Dejan Kulusevski cost?

Although it may well seem like the Sweden international is already a permanent figure for Spurs, that is far from the case. The 22-year-old only joined on a temporary basis for a year and a half back in January of 2022, and this summer marks the ending of that agreement.

Certain clauses remain in place that offer them an option to buy, and it is one Levy certainly must utilise despite the winger's troubling form. A price of around €35m (£31m) is touted.

Just two goals and six assists across an injury-hit campaign is not an awful return for the trickster, but given his form during his first six months at the club, the bar was set so incredibly high.

It seems that, with the right conditions and when the atmosphere is good around the club, the Juventus ace can be a true star. That period saw him notch five goals and eight assists in just 18 Premier League appearances.

This showcased the levels he can so easily reach, and even in his poor form, the £110k-per-week maestro outperforms most of this low-quality squad. During his time in Turin, journalist Matteo Bonetti had branded the star a "constant danger".

Then, in their Champions League crunch match with AC Milan, fellow journalist George Sessions called upon the "deadly trio" which included Kulusevski to fire them to victory.

Whilst Kane's goals are a constant, and one of the few who maintains exceptional standards with regularity, the quality within that aforementioned front three is good enough to challenge at the top of the league.

Keeping those two forwards alongside Heung-min Son will be key not only to encouraging a top manager to sign but also giving them the best possible chance of hitting the ground running. To miss out on acquiring their ever-present wide man this summer would surely give Levy nightmares for years to come.