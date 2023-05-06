Tottenham Hotspur are back in action Premier League action today, as they welcome Crystal Palace to north London in the hope they can claim just a second victory since early March.

Times have been tough for Spurs of late, with manager upheaval and disappointing results tarnishing what could have easily been a half-decent season. However, it seems that their dip in form has come at the worst possible time, and top-four now seems all but out of their reach.

Regardless, caretaker boss Ryan Mason still has other levels of European football to compete for that could prove imperative in deciding the calibre of manager they attract, the quality of players he can then bring in, and whether Harry Kane sticks around.

However, today marks a tougher challenge than it would suggest on paper, as Roy Hodgson has worked wonders since returning to Selhurst Park.

The Eagles have won four of their last six matches, scoring 13 times in the process. They are a free-scoring outfit already safe from the drop and enjoying their football once again, whilst the Lilywhites are a club in turmoil.

To claim victory would be huge not just for confidence but also their league position as the season draws to a close.

Whilst Eric Dier often acts as a lightning rod for criticism, having earned a meagre 6.3 rating or lower in three of his last five league matches, there is another player that has arguably been just as culpable for their recent shortcomings.

To give themselves the best possible chance, Dejan Kulusevski simply cannot be allowed to start again alongside the English defender.

How has Dejan Kulusevski played this season?

Upon first signing for Spurs in January of 2022, many thought that the Swedish winger had already proven himself an immense bargain. A tally of five goals and eight assists in just 18 league games had fans excited for what a full season might bring.

However, after 26 games this campaign, the 23-year-old has just two goals and six assists. What makes this even more frustrating is that his last strike came in mid-January, emphasising his barren run.

Such miserable underperformance has led the £110k-per-week dud to uphold a similarly torrid run of form as Dier, as his last five ratings have not surpassed a 6.8 rating.

This has not gone unnoticed too, with former Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray telling BBC Radio 5 Live (via TEAMtalk):

"Kulusevski has been blowing hot and cold. I would say he hasn’t hit the heights we saw him hit when he came in last season."

Mason has plenty of big decisions to make in his pursuit of a first victory since taking over this squad again, and today marks a fine chance to do so.

But with Richarlison having finally broken his goalscoring duck in the Premier League last week, this personnel switch surely marks a no-brainer for the interim head coach.