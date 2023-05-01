Tottenham Hotspur endured one of the Premier League's most incredible matches of the season yesterday, as they battled from 3-0 down to draw level at the death, only for a Lucas Moura error to gift Liverpool the 4-3 win in added time.

In a moment that sent Anfield into pandemonium, the Brazilian winger was forced to hang his head in shame as his teammates sought to console him.

This now marked his second big error in as many Premier League games, as just four matches earlier he had come from the bench to receive a straight red vs Everton too.

Despite that, it was actually another winger who proved to be the true villain for Ryan Mason, who will come away once again proud of his side's fight and desire, but with little to show for it.

Dejan Kulusevski endured a particularly anonymous and profligate afternoon when he easily could have had a say in ensuring they earned something from the match, had he performed at all.

How did Dejan Kulusevski play vs Liverpool?

It is a testament to how poorly the 23-year-old played that he was hooked after just 66 minutes in Merseyside, with his productivity deemed nowhere near the desired level.

The fact it was for midfielder Pape Matar Sarr only further emphasises this.

However, with just 27 touches during his whole time on the pitch, this should hardly come as a surprise, as even Fraser Forster in the Lilywhites net touched the ball more times (35).

This inability to get involved crept into his work rate too, which suffered. The winger would be dribbled past three times and lost 85% of the seven duels competed in.

Despite such a lack of impact on the game, the on-loan Juventus speedster still forged a golden chance to score after being set free, seeking to wrong-foot Alisson before being denied.

That was about the extent of his attacking contribution though, as the rest of the game consisted of just one key pass and a 33% dribble success rate; creatively all out of ideas.

Yesterday was far from the first of his bad days too, as this campaign has seen Kulusevski score just twice in the league, with his last goal coming back in mid-January.

Given in just half a season last year he would score five and assist eight across just 18 Premier League appearances, it seems that Spurs are getting far from the best version of the £110k-per-week dud of late.

Whilst still young and therefore viable to go through rough patches, it is made all the more frustrating that this has coincided with one of the darkest periods in the club's recent history. If anything, it is only further exacerbating his anonymity.

Perhaps, with Richarlison netting his first Premier League goal for the club late on, Kulusevski could benefit from a run out of the team at the expense of the Brazilian.

It could just be a masterstroke from Mason to do so, igniting a fire in the Swede ahead of the run-in.